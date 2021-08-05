Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter’s cause of death is revealed

While rapper Fetty Wap's young daughter Lauren Maxwell's passing was only recently made public, her death certificate notes she died in June.

Loading the player...

The cause of death for 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell, the toddler daughter of rapper Fetty Wap, has been revealed as “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies,” TMZ reports.

The girl had been born with a heart defect.

The four-year-old daughter of Fetty Wap (above), shown at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019, died in June of “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies,” TMZ reports. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

While her passing was only recently made public, her death certificate notes that she died at her home in Riverdale, Georgia on June 24.

In a touching video on his Instagram, Wap asked his fans to share emojis of butterflies, saying his daughter loved them. He also said Lauren loved mermaids.

As previously reported, Lauren is the daughter of Wap and model Turquoise Miami née Lisa Pembroke.

A mourning Miami also shared a post in her Instagram Story, writing, in part, “All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”

Miami’s response was in reaction to fans sharing old videos of her criticizing the rapper and their co-parent relationship.

“It couldn’t hurt some of y’all,” she added, “to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down losing a child is as down as it gets.”

As previously reported, in an Instagram post on Saturday, Miami wrote, “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” accompanied by a boomerang of young Lauren Maxwell playing in a swimming pool.

Wap — whose real name is Willie Maxwell II — had recently performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. After his set, he wrote, “LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl,” in his Instagram story, according to People magazine.

The rapper has five other children: Aydin, 10; Zaviera, 6; Khari, 5; Amani, also 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!