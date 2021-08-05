Tina Knowles Lawson among Black talent showcased through OWN’s new deal with Discovery+

Home and cooking shows like 'Breaking Black', 'The Great Soul Food Cookoff,' and more, are set to hit Discovery+ soon

OWN is getting ready to launch some must-see projects. With a series from Tina Knowles Lawson, a food competition series called The Great Soul Food Cookoff, and more, their new partnership with Discovery+ has some robust new programming with Black talent coming soon.

In an official statement, Tina Perry, president of OWN, shared her excitement regarding the slate of new content heading to Discovery+.

“OWN has built its loyal audience through programming that connects with viewers very deeply, and it is that intention that drives the programming we are bringing to discovery+,” Perry explained.

“This slate of new series will incorporate OWN’s unique style in genres that include relationship, docu-series, cooking, and the revelatory home renovation series Taking Back The House, which we are producing in an exciting first-time partnership with HGTV, and will appeal to discovery+ subscribers who are as varied and diverse as the programs themselves.”

Here are descriptions of some of the projects heading to the streamer below (all titles are working titles and could change before airing).

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Breaking Black

The upcoming series from Tina Knowles, Trell Thomas and A. Smith & Co. Productions is all about debunking myths surrounding Black men, “by reshaping the narrative and highlighting their authentic stories.” Per the synopsis, “Through interviews, historical footage, and personal stories from men across the country, Breaking Black aims to show the difficulties Black men face today, while highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and successes of everyday living.”

Taking Back The House

Broadway star Robert Hartwell made headlines when he purchased a historic home built by slaves last summer, as TheGrio previously reported. In this new series, viewers will watch as Hartwell renovates every room in the historic home. Per the official synopsis, “The renovation of this house will unlock stories of his own history and lead him down a path of discovery about himself, his culture and the Black creatives who will inspire the ensuing designs.

Robert Hartwell (Instagram)

‘I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay Black man was going to own it and fill it with love and say their name,’ Hartwell said when the purchase was complete. This finished home will be a celebration of Black excellence, the people and culture that built him. The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Hartwell, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are the executive producers.”

Taking Back The House is set to premiere in 2022.

The Great Soul Food Cookoff

From the company behind the Food Network hit Chopped, comes your new favorite food competition. The series aims to “finally spotlight” the culinary contributions of Black people in this country. “With challenges designed to highlight the past and present of Black food in America, eight chefs will go head-to-head in this new series, in a celebration of diverse deliciousness,” the synopsis reads.

Burger Truck Brawl

This series aims to highlight one of the most popular food trucks in Los Angeles, The Billionaire Burger Boyz. After conquering L.A., the team behind Billionaire Burger Boyz are hitting the road to “lay down the challenge” to other food trucks around the country. “In each episode, the Boyz will roll into a city, meet the challenging food truck, craft a new menu for that city, then sell, sell, sell. The winning truck walks away with a cash bet put up by both teams before the competition.”

This series is set to premiere on the streamer on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

From Bunim/Murray Productions, who were behind the seminal MTV reality show The Real World and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, six mother-daughter pairs move together to an isolated resort where they are forced to focus and work on their relationships.

“The pairs will embark on a three-week intensive experiment designed to cultivate the skills necessary for healthy and loving relationships with one another, but living in close quarters will put the pairs — and the therapists working with them — to the test.”

