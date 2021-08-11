Tisha Campbell opens up about encountering bear at grocery store

The actress shared a video over the weekend of her close encounter with the animal at a Ralph's grocery store in Los Angeles

Loading the player...

In a recent interview, Tisha Campbell spilled all about how she encountered a bear at a grocery store over the weekend, saying that her instinct was to “figure out how to get out of here.”

Known for entertaining millions over the past few decades with roles in Martin, My Wife and Kids and much more, Campbell is no stranger to doing interviews.

Tisha Campbell attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Marla Gibbs on July 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Her latest for Entertainment Tonight, however, featured a subject matter she had not yet covered over her many years in the business. In a Los Angeles-area grocery store on Saturday, the actress encountered a bear during a routine shopping trip.

Campbell shared the footage with her many Instagram followers on Saturday, filming the encounter inside Ralph’s grocery store in Southern California. The actress wrote a cheeky caption (complete with some hilarious jokes, in true Campbell fashion) underneath the video footage of the bear. (Warning: NSFW language)

She wrote, “Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO DAMN PUPPY! See? DA’ F-ck I look like? Dr Doolittle??? Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand! You know what else keeps following me????”

She continued in the caption, “IM NOT EVEN TRYNA FUNNY and then look….A freakin’ BEAR ya’ll?! Fo real??? The store clerks shooed him out. There was no policeman called no damn fire dept no veter-effin-narian. NUTHIN!!!! When you left the store you were on your own!!!”

Breaking down exactly how the encounter went down, Campbell explained in the interview with Entertainment Tonight, “He was in the bread section. I’m all the way in the fruit section. My instinct was, ‘OK, I have to figure out how I’m gonna get out of here,’ because they were just shooing him outside. How am I gonna get to my car?”

Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell of ‘Out Matched’ speak during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She continued, “So the calm that you see on my IG is really panic, straight panic. But I have to always think two steps ahead. Thank God my mother taught me how to play chess…When I got into my car I got to let it out.”

She also shares that while she seemed calm at first, she certainly had her moments in the store.

“I paid for my groceries, but that was part of the panic because I was trying to wait for the bear to go farther. So I was panicked. I just kept paying for my groceries.”

She continued, “Oh that’s so dumb, I should’ve just dropped the cart and just ran out while he was distracted. But I just got nervous because that looked like a baby bear to me, it didn’t look like a full-grown bear. So where there’s a baby there’s a mama…My dumb behind bought, that’s why I was out of breath, because I was throwing my groceries in the back and rushed into the front.”

Check out the full interview with Tisha Campbell and Entertainment Tonight, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!