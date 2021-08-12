Mendeecees Harris speaks out after he, Yandy accused of abandoning foster child

The 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star took to Instagram to break down his thoughts on the now-viral scene

Mendeecees Harris is telling it all. The reality TV star went to Instagram to tell his side of the story after he and his wife Yandy were accused of abandoning their foster child, Infinity.

In a recent episode of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, the couple sat down with Infinity, their foster child, to tell her they think it’s time for her to live on her own. The exchange since went viral on social media with many accusing the reality stars of abandoning their child, especially considering Infinity is only in college.

In the clip, Harris tells Infinity, “You’re gonna get a job to pay your rent and start to live on your own. We’re gonna pay your rent for the first two months. We’re gonna help you be independent and make that transition to young adult.”

“Thank you for even considering that,” Infinity responds, before opening up to Harris. “I just think that for me, living on my own…I think that’s not something I’m ready for. I’m not ready to be isolated.”

Harris pushes back, however, explaining, “Yeah but this is the opportunity for you to repair the relationship…this is your time to prove you can be independent.”

Infinity then begins to cry, saying their decision brings back old trauma for her. “For ya’ll it feels like you’re helping me, but for me, it’s showing up as life…I feel like my biological mom is putting me right back out. I’m just not ready for it.”

Many viewers criticized the move with one user on Twitter writing, “#LHHATL I’m 20 and my parents ain’t kicking me out. As long as I finish college they are willing to help. They are doing Infinity so dirty. Yandy and Mendeecees would not be doing this with their biological kids.”

Harris defended himself and his wife on social media, saying, “Enough! I hate I have to address this but when y’all tagging my kids it’s getting outta hand!!”

#LHHATL I’m 20 and my parents ain’t kicking me out. As long as I finish college they are willing to help. They are doing Infinity so dirty. Yandy and Mendecees would not be doing this with their biological kids. pic.twitter.com/xVYWJ3THXr — 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) August 10, 2021

In his post, he reminded viewers that they only see a small portion of what takes sometimes double or triple the amount of time to film.

“That conversation took an hour long, and how it was edited to two minutes,” he explained. “From the two minutes ya’ll get to see, it was very sad. It was sad what transpired out of that conversation…I was trying to figure out a solution…nobody tried to be mean. I’m not cold-hearted, I do have compassion.”

He then spoke directly to the viewers, “Your comments are very hurtful…ya’ll are hurting Infinity, ya’ll are hurting her healing process.”

He added, “It’s just sad man, it’s very sad…I just hope that ya’ll find peace in ya’ll heart and know that there are some things that happened behind the scenes that I can’t really say…”

While being incredibly cryptic, Harris hinted that the police and D.A. were involved and their involvement informed some of their reasoning.

Watch the full video from Harris’ Instagram below:

