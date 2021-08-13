Beyoncé’s former trainer Craig Adams dies from COVID-19

The Houston trainer, an ex-Destiny's Child bodyguard, died earlier this week, noted Beyoncé's mom.

Loading the player...

Craig Adams, a former personal trainer for Beyoncé and ex-Destiny’s Child bodyguard, died earlier this week after a battle with COVID-19.

The grim announcement was made in a social media post from the superstar’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the news.

Craig Adams (above) of Houston, a former personal trainer for Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child bodyguard, died earlier this week after a battle with COVID-19. (Instagram)

“This amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from COVID. This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first, made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease,” Knowles-Lawson shared on Instagram on Thursday.

“Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy!” she wrote. “This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

Adams, posted Knowles-Lawson, “was like a family member. Such a beautiful human being, kind, loving, and gentle. RIP Craig, we love you!” She ended it with a prayer-hands emoji and hearts.

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in Houston, where Adams resided and where Destiny’s Child orginally formed. Houston Methodist Hospital recently announced that 97% of COVID cases in its eight facilities are from the delta variant of the virus, and 82% of the ill are unvaccinated.

Early in the pandemic, Beyoncé and her mother provided free test kits, personal protective equipment, and household supplies to those in need in Houston through the superstar’s BeyGOOD foundation.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the cover of their Icons Issue, she shared more about BeyGOOD and what the foundation means to her.

“In 2013, I started BeyGOOD to share the mentality that we could all do something to help others, something my parents instilled in me from a young age — to inspire others to be kind, to be charitable, and to be good.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!