Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

Eva Flores entered a Chicago hospital through a secure door, then kicked a security guard in the groin

The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she attempted to see her injured son.

Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning following a confrontation with officers at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where her son Emonte Morgan, 21, was being treated for gunshot wounds.

An officer was guarding Emonte’s room when his mother allegedly entered the area via a security door, “causing a disturbance,” according to a report provided by a police source to NBC 5.

(Credit: screenshot/Chicago Police)

Emonte and his brother, Eric Morgan, 22, allegedly had a violent encounter with two members of the Chicago Police Department following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Emonte was shot multiple times during a scuffle with Officer Carlos Yanez, and his partner, Officer Ella French, was fatally shot during the confrontation. Yanez was critically injured and continues to fight for his life at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to reports.

“I don’t believe a damn thing CPD says. And I can guarantee you this, my boys was afraid, I’m afraid… Adults are afraid of the CPD… I’m not a criminal… but, if a cop get behind me, my heart drops,” Flores explained in a live-stream video that was reportedly filmed outside the suburban hospital where her son was receiving treatment.

She added, “We fear our police here, we fear them… I need to be a voice for my boys. And that’s all I gotta say. Let me get in this hospital to see my damn son!”

Police say Flores “attempted to push her way” past the officer who was standing outside her son’s hospital room door. She also kicked a hospital staffer in the groin.

“Flores’s attempt was thwarted by the actions of two Chicago police officers and Christ Hospital Public Safety Officers who were on scene,” police said in a release. “As Flores attempted to push her way past the officer’s she kicked a Christ Hospital Public Safety Officer in the groin. Flores continued to resist efforts to take her into custody while demanding to see her son.”

Per the report, Flores was charged with misdemeanor battery, resisting a peace officer, and criminal trespass. Her sons appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon, and both were ordered held without bail, per the report.

The mother of the two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French is now also in police custody.



The woman, later identified as Evalena Flores, of Chicago, caused a disturbance at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. pic.twitter.com/h7H53PbzBx — Blacklabelandcoke (@Blacklabelcoke) August 11, 2021

As theGRIO previously reported, Emonte is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for the murder of Officer French.

His brother Eric is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice for his role in the alleged crime, according to a local CBS report.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her when she arrived at the University of Chicago Medical Center following the shooting of the two officers Saturday night.

About 30 officers turned their backs on Lightfoot, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Yanez is the son of a former CPD officer, who declined to speak to the mayor, according to the Sun–Times sources. In fact, the father reportedly yelled at Lightfoot who remained calm and listened to him and the family.

Lightfoot reportedly appeared shaken by the show of disapproval.

“The police officers’ decision to turn their backs on the mayor while waiting with the family on the 7th floor was significant,” FOP President John Catanzara told the Sun-Times in an interview. “Turning their backs on the mayor was an excellent example of how the hundreds of police officers felt waiting outside the hospital.”

This story contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams.

