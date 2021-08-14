How tropical storms could impact Haiti amid deadly earthquake

The Weather Channel's Paul Goodloe gives a forecast for tropical storms Fred and Grace and what implications it could have for Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Haiti is reeling from Saturday’s deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has taken the lives of hundreds. Now, the Caribbean nation stands to face at least one tropical storm in the coming days.

The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe breaks down the weather forecast for tropical storms Fred and Grace and what implications it could have for Haiti as it copes with the devastation of its most recent earthquake on the ground.

An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier destroyed by an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port -au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo / Ralph Tedy Erol)

As theGrio previously reported, the epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far, Haiti’s civil protection agency has concluded a death toll of more than 300. Search teams have been sent to the area. Saturday’s earthquake follows a 2010 earthquake that took the lives of over 200,000 Haitians. Haiti is also salvaging its government after its president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in July.

Watch Paul Goodloe’s tropical storm forecast for Haiti and the United States above.

