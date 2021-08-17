Chad Johnson expecting daughter with fiancée ‘Selling Tampa’ star Sharelle Rosado

It'll be Johnson's eighth child, and Rosado was a three-time mother before having this one with the former star NFL player.

Loading the player...

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is expecting a daughter with his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado.

The baby girl will be an eighth child for the Dancing with the Stars alumni and a fourth for Rosado, who is featured on the upcoming Netflix reality series, Selling Tampa.

“I always wanted a big family,” Johnson told People magazine, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”

Rosado found out she was pregnant while shooting the new show, and cameras were on hand to capture the moment.

NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (left) is expecting his eighth child, this one with current fiancee Sharelle Rosado (right), a three-time mother before this one for the star of “Selling Tampa.” (Photos by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images and Instagram)

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” she said. “I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

Selling Tampa, a spinoff of Selling Sunset, follows Rosado and her colleagues at Allure Realty, the all-Black, all-female luxury real estate firm she founded in Florida.

She said her pregnancy may have slightly changed the tone of the series.

“It’s a little hard because while we were filming, there were times when the ladies were enjoying themselves, having fun, drinking. In the blink of an eye, you just had to cut off everything because now you’re pregnant,” Rosado told People. “I still feel like I’m the life of the party. But it’s just nice to give a toast with champagne. Can’t do any of that.”

Rosado, who is also an Army veteran, credits her military career with some elements of her success.

“Being in the military, it’s always taught me to have bearings,” she said. “I incorporate my military bearings into Allure. They know I’m the boss, and I don’t tolerate anything. If it gets out of hand, I don’t even have to raise my voice. I give them a look, and that stern voice comes on. They know it’s a time and a place for everything.”

Selling Tampa airs this fall on Netflix.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!