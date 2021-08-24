Spike Lee explains why 9/11 docuseries includes conspiracy theorists

Lee recently sat down with the New York Times ahead of his docuseries

In a recent New York Times profile, esteemed director Spike Lee explains why his 9/11 docuseries includes conspiracy theorists, sharing that he “has questions” regarding the 2001 terrorist attack.

As theGrio previously reported, Spike Lee has teamed up with HBO for a 9/11 docuseries entitled, NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½. The official press release reads: “The multi-part documentary event will offer an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic.”

In a new profile for The New York Times, Lee shed some more light on the upcoming documentary, including the controversial decision to include 9/11 conspiracy theorists.

When asked why he wanted to add the perspective of the conspiracy group “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth,” Lee explained, “Because I still don’t…I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

In the profile, Lee also opened up about how they searched for people to include in the series. He told the Times, “We just wanted to be as well-rounded as possible, a kaleidoscope of witnesses. That’s what I call them: They’re witnesses. The only people who said no was NYPD. They don’t look good in this. And that footage [of police officers assaulting Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020] does not lie. They were cracking heads.”

When asked if Lee himself “buys” the official explanations regarding 9/11, he explained, “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

“But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience,” he continued.

The interview concludes with Lee insisting that people are going to “think what they think, regardless.”

“People are going to think what they think. People have called me a racist for Do the Right Thing. People said in Mo’ Better Blues I was antisemitic. She’s Gotta Have It, that was misogynist. People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking,” Lee concluded.

