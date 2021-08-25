Fantasia shares first photos of daughter’s face after NICU stay

Keziah London Taylor was born in May 2021 and spent several weeks in the NICU before joining the Barrino-Taylor family at home in North Carolina

Loading the player...

Fantasia is proudly showing off her three-month-old bundle of joy, daughter Keziah London Taylor. Keziah, who she shares with her husband Kendall Taylor, was born on May 23 but the infant spent nearly a month in the NICU before joining her family at home.

The American Idol alum shared the adorable baby’s face for the first time in an Instagram post. “Singing 🗣 Pretty Brown Eyes You Now Are 3 Months Quit Breaking My Hearrrrrrt 🎶 Stop Growing 🎵 Cause It’s Breaking My Heart,” Fantasia captioned the photo of the baby wrapped in a pink polka-dotted onesie while snuggling with a purple stuffed bear.

Keziah is Fantasia’s third child. She gave birth for the first time to her daughter Zion, 20, when she was just 16. Her son Dallas, 9, was born during Fantasia’s on-again-off-again relationship with Antwan Cook whose wife, Paula sued Fantasia for ‘alienation of affection’ in 2010. The lawsuit was eventually dropped and Cook reunited with his wife.

Fantasia finally found love with Taylor, a businessman who she says has similar faith-based values. He also has a son, Tayshaun, from a previous relationship. The couple married in 2015 and Keziah their first child together.

They announced their pregnancy via Instagram, noting the long road to expanding their family. They shared their journey with Tamron Hall and their gratitude for finally being able to welcome a child together.

Fantasia posted about Keziah days after her birth, updating her fans by writing, “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor,” as the caption of a maternity photo.

Later, she spoke more in-depth about Keziah’s perseverance, saying, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance.”

Like many celebrity babies, Keziah has her own Instagram page, with over 60K followers so far. Previous posts on the baby’s page shielded her face.

Another photo her is captioned, “Finally! Mommy and Daddy Let Me Come Out And Play,” with Keziah wearing a floral dress and white hair bow.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!