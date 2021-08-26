Olympian Sydney McLaughlin engaged to boyfriend Andre Levrone Jr.

McLaughlin shared photos from his proposal on Instagram, along with a letter she addressed “Dear future husband."

Loading the player...

The Tokyo Olympics are over, and Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin is moving on to other priorities. The gold medalist recently became engaged to former Carolina Panthers player Andre Levrone Jr.

McLaughlin shared photos from the proposal on Tuesday, along with a letter she addressed “Dear future husband.”

“Till this day I still can’t comprehend how someone who possesses everything I’ve prayed for, has finally come into my life,” the athlete wrote on her Instagram. “Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith.”

Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin (right) recently got engaged to former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. (left), she announced on social media. (Instagram)

“Andre,” McLaughlin continues, “you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met.” She writes that their shared Christian faith makes him “so easy to love.”

“You’re the perfect man to lead me,” she concluded, “and I cannot wait to follow.”

McLaughlin signed the letter to Levrone “Your future wife.”

On his own social media page, Levrone shared the same photos and wrote: “May we never love one another cautiously, but instead always be eager to love one another extravagantly, in the manner that Christ loved the Church.”

The 22-year-old McLaughlin recently smashed her own world record in the women’s 400m hurdles with a gold medal-winning time of 51.46 seconds. She told People magazine the experience was “a dream come true — something I have truly dreamt about ever since I was a kid.”

“I think going in, I knew it was gonna be a very fast race. It was definitely a tough one, but my training had been in a place where I knew I was capable of going that fast,” she shared. “It was really about executing and the confidence in myself to just go out there and do what I knew how to do.”

Levrone, 26, played for two years in the NFL as a wide receiver. He is currently a commercial real estate broker in Arizona.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!