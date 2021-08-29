Alabama backup linebacker charged with DUI after crash

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been charged with driving under the influence after a three-car crash.

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested and charged with a DUI after a car crash earlier Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Uft1pm9y3L — Sidelines – Bama (2020 National Champions!) (@SSN_Alabama) August 29, 2021

Tuscaloosa police said the wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday and that no one was injured. Robinson remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday morning on $1,000 bond.

Robinson, a 20-year-old sophomore, did not play last season. He was a four-star recruit rated as the top prospect in the state by 247Sports and Rivals.com out of Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Quandarrius Robinson #34 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Alabama is loaded at linebacker, including outside linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not immediately available for comment.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide open the season Saturday against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta.

