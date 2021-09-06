Drake producer says team ‘forced to credit’ R. Kelly on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Noah “40” Shebib explained in a lengthy Instagram comment why the new Drake album has a Kelly writing credit.

Loading the player...

Noah “40” Shebib, the longtime producer for Drake, explained in a lengthy Instagram comment why the Canadian superstar’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, features a writing credit from disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

Shebib shared his sentiments in response to a post that showed a headline from The Independent reading, “Certified Lover Boy: Drake album credits R. Kelly as co-lyricist.”

The longtime producer for Drake (left) explained in a lengthy Instagram comment why the Canadian superstar’s new album features a writing credit from disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly (right). (Photos by Rich Fury and Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The article was shared by writer and trans activist Ravyn Wngz.

In its very first comment, Shebib wrote, “I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist.”

“It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading ‘Baby Girl’ by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting,” Shebib wrote, referring to the recently published biography of late singer Aaliyah. “Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

Shebib explains that at the beginning of the song “TSU,” there is a clip of OG Ron C talking. The Houston DJ is signed to OVO Sound, Drake’s label. “Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background,” Shebib writes. “It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it.”

Kelly, the former hit singer-songwriter, is currently on trial for federal sexual assault charges. Every day of the trial has presented more and more shocking testimony about him and his alleged actions.

Last week, a man testified that Kelly abused him as a teenager. Another man, Nathan Edmond, confessed to being the minister who performed the secret marriage ceremony between Kelly and Aaliyah, who was 15 years old at the time. Kelly was 27 at the time of the marriage.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!