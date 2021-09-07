Queen Latifah shares heartfelt message to longtime friend Michael K. Williams

“Your Heart has always been So Big," she wrote.

Queen Latifah paid tribute to her longtime friend Michael K. Williams on Tuesday, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two together at an event.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee was discovered dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. He was 54. Latifah is among the slew of celebrities turning to social media to honor the late actor.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“When I walked in this room and saw You…for a moment the world went away and it was just Mike and D,” Latifah captioned the image. “Me and You my friend who knows me like no other and vice versa. Only We know the Ish we got into as teenagers while still Daring to be Great in Life! God Bless our Praying Mothers who would Never accept us being less than they knew God meant for us to be!”

Continuing, she wrote “Your Heart has always been So Big. Thank you for sharing it with so many. The world will miss your talent, but I will miss your silly laugh! I Love You Mike and I will Always be proud of you. ❤️D”

Williams reflected on his “own mortality” and “how fragile life is” in an emotional Instagram post in February 2020.

“I’ve been thinking about my own mortality lately,” his post began. “I don’t know if it’s the recent death of my first love and first heartbreak or watching my hero, my rock, my mom get older every day knowing that at 93 her time here won’t be as long as it’s been maybe all of the above. It all has me wondering how will I go? Will I die alone? How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy.”

Williams’ post came days after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

“I may not have known every nook and cranny of Kobe’s career but the two things I did learn from watching him is that we are not what we do for [a] living and that focus, hard work and dedication are the seeds of success,” Williams continued. “Most Importantly his untimely passing has reminded me of how fragile life is. I believe I read somewhere in a Chinese proverb ‘whenever u have the chance to watch the sunset’ take it, it might be ur last’ I do this because it reminds me how fast time goes, if u don’t believe me just watch the last 60 seconds of one.”

“I’m tired of wasting time worrying about what people think of me, self doubt and fear, I’d rather trade all that in for a purpose driven life cause from where I sat in the bleachers that’s exactly what it looked like he had,” he concluded.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but several outlets reported that Williams may have suffered a fatal overdose on heroin laced with fentanyl.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” a rep for Williams told PEOPLE. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

In the News: Michael K. Williams has passed away at the age of 54.



We remember this special moment with the Queen, on The Queen Latifah Show. Rest in peace King. We will continue to speak your name. pic.twitter.com/dwrKiNm5Mn — Turn Out Radio (@TurnOutRadio) September 6, 2021

Williams rose to fame on The Wire, and the Lovecraft Country star is also best known as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. After news of his death, tributes poured in on social media on Monday.

Director Spike Lee shared a photo of him with Williams along with the caption “Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. God Bless.”

Author Stephen King tweeted: “Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54.”

David Simon, co-creator of The Wire, wrote: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

