9/11 victim Dorothy Morgan ID’d days before 20th anniversary of attack

Dorothy Morgan worked on the 94th floor of the North Tower. Her daughter says she was "amazing, giving, caring."

Just days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that transformed the landscape of the city of New York and changed American life forever, the remains of two more victims were identified.

Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, New York and a man whose family has declined to release his name were identified using high-tech DNA testing, according to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Dorothy Morgan, 47, was on the 94th floor of the Twin Towers’ north building on the day terrorists struck the World Trade Center 20 years ago Saturday.

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement, The New York Post reported.

“No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget,” she added, “and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families.”

The two people were the first to be identified since October 2019.

Morgan and the unidentified man were the 1,646th and 1,647th person to be positively identified using DNA analysis. An additional 1,106 victims — nearly 40% — have not been conclusively identified, but testing continues to hopefully bring closure to their families.

Mark Desire, assistant director of the Department of Forensic Biology and manager of the World Trade Center DNA identification team, told The Post that “the commitment today is as strong as it was in 2001.”

Morgan worked on the 94th floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower, and her daughter, Nykiah, remembers her as an “amazing, giving, caring [and] loving woman.” She recently told ABC7 NY that hearing her mother’s remains had been identified based on DNA in her old toothbrush was “shocking, I didn’t expect it after all this time.”

She named her second son, 18-year-old Dorian, after her late mother, who died before his birth.

