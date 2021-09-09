Amazon employee fired after calling delivery driver n-word for walking on grass

“We were deeply concerned by what we observed in the video,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Loading the player...

A Ring doorbell captured the moment a white Amazon manager in North Carolina possibly called a fellow Amazon delivery driver the N-word for walking on his lawn.

The obscene rant later got Brad Boynton fired. The delivery man, Nikolas Mayrant, claims he was racially abused when delivering a package to Boynton’s home, the Daily Mail reports. Video footage of the incident shows Boynton complaining about the deliveryman on the phone with an Amazon manager, accusing Mayrant of not following “any of the f—ing policies.”

An exterior view shows an Amazon fulfillment center on March 31, 2021 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. T (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As Mayrant walks away, Boynton is heard twice saying what appears to be the N-word. An Amazon rep told the Daily Mail that he was saying, ‘Nader, Nader,’ because he was speaking on the phone to “someone by the name of Nader.”

Mayrant launched a GoFundMe campaign that has been removed, according to Revolt TV.

“This is nepotism and racism at its finest,” the driver reportedly wrote. Mayrant said he simply “park[ed] awkwardly on a narrow street” to avoid other vehicles.

“After waiting behind my van for no longer than 20 seconds, the individual slammed the door in my face whilst I was trying to deliver his package to him,” Mayrant said, the outlet reported.

This is unacceptable! A Black Amazon driver was FIRED from his job after a neighborhood resident called him racial slurs & harassed him while taking photos of him. Why was this young man terminated when he was the victim of this shameful harassment?!



🎥: msheatherrose on IG pic.twitter.com/h5Q5XTycgp — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 8, 2021

Mayrant’s sister, Heather Rose, shared footage of the encounter on her Instagram page.

“I know racism is still alive, [I] mean I see it all the time on the internet & it hurts me then, but it’s a little more heartbreaking & shocking to see when it’s my blood brother,” she wrote in a post Tuesday.

“I’m just so happy my brother decided to keep walkin & didn’t lash out. He probably wouldnt be here to today over an Amazon package!!!”

She added her frustration over her brother’s treatment.

“My brother was FIRED from his job for askin the guy why the pics & walkin on his grass after he called him a N-g**,” she posted.

Mayrant claims he was suspended after Boynton’s false complaints, but Amazon said he is still an active driver. Boynton, who worked as a Program Manager Amazon Transportation Services, was sacked after the video went viral. His LinkedIn page and social media pages have reportedly been taken down amid the backlash.

“We were deeply concerned by what we observed in the video and opened an investigation into the incident,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Daily Mail.

“After speaking with both parties and working quickly to understand exactly what transpired, we took immediate action,” the rep said.

“We do not condone bullying or harassing behavior of any type and as a result of our investigation, we’ve terminated the individual shown bullying our delivery partner,” the spokesperson added.

Several social media users called for a boycott of Amazon’s services due to the way the company treated the delivery driver. Famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump reposted the video on Twitter and called Nikolas’ alleged termination “unacceptable.”

“This is unacceptable! A Black Amazon driver was FIRED from his job after a neighborhood resident called him racial slurs & harassed him while taking photos of him,” Crump tweeted. “Why was this young man terminated when he was the victim of this shameful harassment?!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!