Larry Elder, team met with eggs and punches during campaign stop

Elder, the radio show host and Republican gubernatorial candidate, has said an argument could be made that white slave owners are the ones owed reparations.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, who is running to replace Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, was greeted with more than jeers in a nasty attack during a recent campaign stop in the state.

Elder was in the Southern California beach community of Venice when a woman dressed in a gorilla mask attempted to pelt the conservative radio host with an egg, and it barely missed the back of his head. The woman punched one of his staffers before Elder was whisked off into a waiting vehicle, according to TMZ.

Republican California recall candidate Larry Elder addresses the recent “Asian Rally for Yes on Recall” at the Asian Garden Mall in Westminster, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The celebrity and gossip site reports law enforcement is investigating the encounter, but no one has been arrested yet.

Another person reportedly fired a pellet gun and struck a member of Elder’s team.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV.



Here's the raw (pun intended)

CW: f-bombs@SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/FeFx3wnuSD — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021

In an update, Elder told a local news outlet that the crowd was not angry at him, but at Newsom and for how he has or has not handled the homeless crisis in the state.

“I’ve been down to Skid Row,” Elder told Fox 11. “People are frustrated. People are angry.”

“Many of them are mentally ill. They’ve been trained and taught that anybody who is Black, who’s got an ‘R’ at the end of their name is a villain… that’s what the left has done. They’ve divided this country.”

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to decide if they want to recall Newsom. Elder is the Republican frontrunner in the effort to overthrow the Democratic governor in a special recall election on Sept. 14, ahead of next year’s regularly scheduled gubernatorial vote.

During a recent interview with Republican firebrand Candace Owens, Elder maintained an argument could be made that white slave owners are owed reparations because their legal “property” — enslaved Blacks — were taken from them.

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Like it or not, slavery was legal,” Elder said. “Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War.”

As previously reported, Elder’s ex-fiancé Alexandra Datig told Politico she called off their engagement after he brandished a gun at her. She noted that the relationship ultimately became a threat to her life of sobriety.

This article features additional reporting from theGrio’s Jaelen Ogadhoh.

