Black Twitter reacts to Chloe Bailey’s first solo performance of ‘Have Mercy’

Clad in a hot pink corset amid a group of dope dancers, the older half of Chloe x Halle rocked her solo debut on the MTV VMAs.

Chlöe Bailey stunned audiences in her first performance of her debut single, “Have Mercy,” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Clad in a hot pink corset, Chlöe rocked high-powered choreography surrounded by a group of male and female backup dancers after being introduced to the stage by her younger sister, Halle Bailey.

She told those viewing, “It’s incredible to watch your sister and collaborator find her voice. This year, she has stepped into her own artistry, sharing a message of self-expression and self-love.”

Chlöe Bailey of the duo Chlöe x Halle poses prettily at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“And I am so, so, so proud of her. I love you, sis.” she said.

Chlöe’s captivating performance stunned audiences on Twitter. Fans quickly began saluting the 23-year-old singer, with stars and civilians alike chiming in their congratulations.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles wrote, “I wanna be Chloe Bailey when I grow up.”

CHLOE BAILEY DID WHAT SHE NEEDED TO DO! #VMA pic.twitter.com/1oQx0x8nwZ — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) September 13, 2021

chloe bailey is not beating the illuminati allegations tonight. — ✰ (@N1NTENDOH0E) September 13, 2021

chloe bailey is a natural performer like they don't teach that!!!!! — zae (@ItsZaeOk) September 13, 2021

Another fan proclaimed, “CHLOE BAILEY WAS BORN TO BE A PERFORMER!!”

Before the performance, she shared how excited she was on Instagram and how grateful she was for the record’s support, saying it “feels like a dream.”

Early Sunday morning, Chlöe tweeted, “today is the day!!!! ahhhh. to keep my mind clear im gonna stay off social media til after the performance (might do IG stories) just want you all to know how grateful i am for your love and support and i feel/see all the love. sooo excited. talk to y’all later tonight.”

If she’s checked in today, there’s definitely a lot of praise to see.

City Girl rapper Yung Miami wrote, “You ate that up @ChloeBailey shessshhhh.” Singer Justine Skye added, “LAWD HAVE MERCY SIS.”

A behind the scenes video shared to PopCrave’s official Twitter showed Chlöe getting emotional following the groundbreaking performance.

VMA viewers on Twitter also saluted Normani, who also performed her single, “Wild Side.”

One fan wrote, “they really had the best performances of tonight. nobody is doing it like THEM. THEY ARE THE STANDARD. chloe bailey and normani kordei are the TRUE winners of tonight.”

Chlöe’s performance came just days after she bent the internet with the release of her debut video for “Have Mercy.”

As previously reported, she commands the music video — which is set in a fictional sorority house — with killer vocals and choreography. The clip opens with audio from a news report declaring a 20-year-old man is missing.

The video then takes viewers into Chlöe’s fabulous fictional college life, with her dancing, along with her sorority sisters, for fraternity brothers.

The video features appearances by Tina Knowles-Lawson, singer-rapper Bree Runway and actor Rome Flynn.

