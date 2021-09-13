Uzo Aduba reveals surprise marriage to filmmaker Robert Sweeting

In an Instagram post Sunday, the actress cited a sweet quote from a classic romantic comedy, 1989's "When Harry Met Sally."

Actress Uzo Aduba revealed that she has been married for a year to filmmaker Robert Sweeting.

In a Sunday post on Instagram, the In Treatment star wrote: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” She cited the classic romantic comedy from which it’s quoted, 1989’s When Harry Met Sally.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” Aduba continued the caption for her photo of the pair dressed to wed. “My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Sweeting had his fair share on Instagram on Sunday, too.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman,” his photo caption read. “This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever know and I’m proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary.”

An insider told People magazine Aduba and Sweeting were married last year in a secret ceremony in New York.

The notoriously private Aduba lost her mother in November 2020, but didn’t go public with the news until April, on her mother’s birthday.

She shared a photo on Twitter at the time, writing, “My Mommy, the best thing that has ever happened to me. She left her earthly body this past November to be with God after a valiant and gracious fight with cancer. She was and remains my hero; I am proud to know that it’s her blood running through my veins.”

In May, she told People her starring role as a therapist on HBO’s In Treatment helped her cope with the loss. “It’s never easy to lose anyone. It’s certainly not easy to hold proximity to a loss when your character is experiencing a similar loss,” the actress said.

“I thank HBO a thousand times for giving the space that was needed to help start that process. I think that it’s challenging, but what I know is that it was also deeply healing at the same time,” she continued. “I’m really grateful to have been working on this project when I was working on this project because what I didn’t know was that it was helping me work through my own.”

Aduba is nominated for an 2021 Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Dr. Brooke Taylor on In Treatment. She won her third Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm in the limited series, Mrs. America, a follow-up to her two previous wins for Orange Is the New Black in 2015 and 2017.

Sweeting is the owner of Creative Destruction Films, whose client roster includes Garnier. He has worked as a director of photography on numerous films and commercials.

