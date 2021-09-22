Black Twitter calls out Nicki Minaj for implying husband’s accuser is white

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty's accuser, appeared in her first on-camera interview on 'The Real' Wednesday morning. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in

After a bombshell interview on The Real, Black Twitter is calling out Nicki Minaj for implying that her husband’s accuser was white in a resurfaced audio clip from Queen Radio.

Jennifer Hough, Minaj’s husband’s accuser, appeared on The Real on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to share her story. When Hough was 16, she reported to the police that Kenneth Petty led her into a home in Queens and raped her at knifepoint, theGrio previously reported. Petty was arrested, charged with first-degree rape, and served four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape in 1994.

Recently, Petty also pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, as he is required to register in every state he resides in.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Despite all of this, Hough is claiming that both Petty and his wife Minaj have been harassing her for years to change her story. Hough shared her perspective in an emotional sit-down on The Real. Moments after airing, viewers went to Twitter after seeing that Hough was not white, as Minaj had previously suggested when hinting towards the situation.

In a resurfaced clip from Minaj’s Queen Radio in 2019, she said, “…something that he was wrongly accused of doing when he was a 15-year-old…all because he didn’t have $7K to get himself bailed out. Because when you’re in the hood you don’t have that kind of money and neither does your family. And when the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to take these recanted statements, she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly.”

Then she added, “but white is right,” implying that Hough was white and had the leg up in the legal system white privilege can provide.

“But white is right” Nicki Minaj really wanted y’all to believe Jennifer Hough was a white woman to pretend her husband’s offense was racially motivated…. there’s no defending this smh pic.twitter.com/t3HlsfoUaG — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) September 22, 2021

Twitter users and some Minaj fans are disappointed in the rapper and are letting her know on social media. One user wrote about Minaj’s involvement in harassing Hough and the danger of her utilizing the country’s history of falsely acceding Black men.

They wrote, “this is still the most evil part of her involvement imo. she very publicly lied about this woman being white knowing the history black men have with being falsely accused of sexual assault in this country. calculated and sick in the head.”

this is still the most evil part of her involvement imo. she very publicly lied about this woman being white knowing the history black men have with being falsely accused of sexual assault in this country. calculated and sick in the head. https://t.co/tzZOz0MIYZ — kae (@sportyidk) September 22, 2021

Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show on Sept. 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Many fans are confused as to why Minaj would involve herself and speak so publicly about the case in the first place. Another user wrote, “She should’ve NEVERRRR talked about this. Especially being that she wasn’t there when it happened, she should’ve never opened her mouth to defend that man.”

She should’ve NEVERRRR talked about this. Especially being that she wasn’t there when it happened, she should’ve never opened her mouth to defend that man. https://t.co/oVgNiccyh1 — bryson. (@iambrysoncarter) September 22, 2021

Watch a clip from Hough's emotional sit-down from The Real, below:

Kenneth Petty’s sexual assault victim Jennifer Hough speaks on her conversation with Nicki Minaj and harassment. pic.twitter.com/ohfzhszWRp — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) September 22, 2021

