R&B singer-songwriter Andrea Martin dead at 49

Martin, who wrote hit songs for Monica, SWV, En Vogue and others, died Monday of a cause not yet announced.

Andrea Martin, a celebrated singer-songwriter behind some of the greatest hits in R&B music, has died.

Martin, who wrote songs for Monica, SWV and En Vogue, passed away on Monday at the age of 49. Her cause of death has not been announced.

This May 2018 photo captures songwriter-songwriter Andrea Martin showcasing her skills at the “13th Annual Writers Jam” during ASCAP’s “I Create Music” Expo at Loews Hollywood Hotel. (Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Along with writing partner, Ivan Matias, the talented Martin penned such songs like En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love),” Angie Stone‘s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Before You Walk Out of My Life” by Monica, which spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles Chart.

A statement shared to Martin’s Instagram Story by a spokesperson read: “Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie.’

Singer-songwriter Andrea Martin has died, according to a post on her Instagram story.



She penned RnB hits like En Vogue's "Don't Let Go,” Monica's "Before You Walk Out of My Life," and SWV's "You're the One,” among others pic.twitter.com/FTn5pUrX6r — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2021

RIP ANDREA MARTIN 🙏🏽🕊

The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Grammy Winner has passed away! #RIPAndreaMartin pic.twitter.com/Ml0y0UEH3v — Sam Cook (@SamCook_7) September 28, 2021

While I was being filmed for ⁦@OnTheRecordDoc⁩ I introduced Andrea Martin to ⁦@EllaWylde⁩, the young artist signed to my new label. I was so excited to be making music with Andrea again. I can’t believe she’s gone. She was an absolute genius. 💔🕊#RIPAndreaMartin pic.twitter.com/xQJDmSepXy — Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) September 28, 2021

“Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends,” the post continued. “Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion, and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time,” the note requested. “Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements.”

A native New Yorker, Martin graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 1990.

She was also an artist in her own right, in addition to being a contributor to so many others’ success. Her debut album, The Best of Me, was released in 1998 via Arista Records, although it did not achieve the same level of commercial popularity as the many songs she wrote.

Subsequent posts on the Instagram Story feature reposts of tribute messages from fans and supporters, plus they shared messages of condolence across social media. One wrote on Twitter, “RIP to the legend Andrea Martin. her pen was unmatched and brought so many of your favorite songs to life!”

Performer Sy Smith added, “My God. What a loss. God bless her family and friends! Andrea Martin was legendary!”

“I cannot believe Andrea Martin is gone – one of our best singers & writers of all time,” singer Sinead Hartnett tweeted, “so talented & so full of personality. Rest in Paradise.”

