Netflix, Howard University announce $5.4 million scholarship in honor of Chadwick Boseman

The scholarship is for students attending Howard University's College of Fine Arts, which was renamed in Boseman's honor in September.

Loading the player...

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at 43 in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer. Since then, Hollywood has been paying tribute to his prolific acting career and service to his community.

In September, Howard University renamed its fine arts college the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Now, streaming giant Netflix is following suit.

Deadline reports that Howard University and Netflix partnered up and announced a $5.4 million endowment. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the program with a four-year scholarship. The scholarship will cover the full cost of university tuition and be awarded to one student in each class beginning the Fall 2021 semester. Students who “exemplify exceptional skills in the arts reminiscent of Boseman, and who demonstrate financial need” will be awarded.

Four students will be granted a scholarship during the upcoming school year. Awards will be distributed to one incoming freshman on an annual basis.

Chadwick Boseman at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” Howard University’s president Wayne A.I. Frederick said in an official statement.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Ledward Boseman is honored that her late-husband is being given the accolades he earned in his life and career.

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers,” she said in a statement.

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman attend the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

“My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!