Tiwa Savage says she’s being blackmailed over sex tape

The singer/songwriter opened up to Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 New York about the situation

In a recent radio interview, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage revealed she is being blackmailed over a sex tape.

Savage, 41, is described as one of the biggest Afrobeats stars in the world. Signed to Universal Music Group, Savage is known for hit songs such as “Kele Kele” and “Eminado,” and was recently featured in the song “Keys to the Kingdom” from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift.

In an alarming new interview, however, the singer revealed that she is currently being blackmailed over a sex tape and refuses to pay.

Tiwa Savage performs onstage at Global Citizen Live, Lagos on Sept. 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In an interview with Power 105.1 in New York, Savage revealed that a video was accidentally uploaded to Snapchat by her lover.

While he apparently deleted the video after he realized what he had done, a “stalker” had already downloaded it. When she first was made aware of the video, she reveals that she cried at the thought of the reaction.

sending love to @TiwaSavage Definitely wasnt the interview i expected but we took a few shots of brown liquor & talked thru the whole situation. 💕

will share more of it on the show tomorrow but full video is live now https://t.co/fbiT1QHZIh pic.twitter.com/udlr40tlDq — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) October 8, 2021

She told host Angie Martinez, “I am not going to call it a sex tape but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now.” She explained that the person tried to extort money from her, and after going back and forth with her manager, she decided she was not going to be blackmailed.

“I woke up and I was like, no,” she explained. “Because I pay it now, and then two months down the line you’re gonna come back again and then two years and then who knows, even if I do send you the money you probably will release it anyway.”

“I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural,” she added, “I am that crazy I could put it out myself – you are not making any money off me.”

Tiwa Savage performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on Dec. 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

Throughout the interview, Martinez commented on how calm and collected Savage was, despite what she may feel internally regarding the situation.

While revealing that it was so stressful that she did not sleep when she first received it, she has other positive things to focus on right now, including her new EP, Water and Garri.

“Why now, when the music is so good and I don’t want this to overshadow what’s going on,” Savage explained on the radio show. The album, which has some major collaborations including with Nas and Brandy, is out now on streaming services.

