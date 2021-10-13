8 Afro-Latinx women founded brands you need to know now

From platforms for small businesses to a hydrating skincare brand, you’ll undoubtedly want to spend your dollar with these mujeres during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond

How many brands and founders have struggled or failed because of a lack of funding opportunities?

According to a biennial report on Black and Latinx founders by the organization Project Diane, it’s many—a survey found that combined Black and Latinx women received only 0.64% of total venture capital funding between 2018 and 2019.

The lack of funding means a lack of opportunities for growth and success. Furthermore, there is often an erasure of individuals mixed with African and Latinx origins that have been blamed on colorism toward African descended people living throughout South America and the Caribbean. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, brands and organizations have partnered to give more visibility and funding to women of color.

IFundWomen of Color has partnered with Caress to fight the funding inequality amongst Black and Brown women through an accelerator program as well as COVID-19 Relief and Dreams to Reality Fund grants. The personal care brand has committed $1M over the past two years to support BIPOC businesses and assist in widening access to education and most importantly funding to support their dreams.

Nevertheless, as consumers, we can do more. It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and if you are looking for a way to celebrate with your hard-earned dollars, consider supporting brands founded by Afro-Latinx individuals.

These dynamic entrepreneurs are either celebrated and supported during Black History Month or Hispanic Heritage Month; however, uplifting these businesswomen should be a year-long endeavor.

If you are looking to support Afro-Latinx businesses, keep reading to discover eight brands you need to know now. Happy shopping!

Nivlia Brinkley, Founder of Good Around the Globe

A financial advisor turned web designer, Nivlia Brinkley created Good Around the Globe, an online video marketplace where socially impactful entrepreneurs running small businesses can list their products and services in an optimized way.

A Porter Novelli Study revealed that 71% of consumers would shop from community-minded businesses if cost and quality were equal. Good Around the Globe is shrinking the technology gap for women of color and helping ethically driven consumers find purpose-driven companies.

Aisha Court, Founder of Vela Negra

Light a Vela Negra candle and be swept away to the Caribbean. What started as a stress outlet for Aisha Court has turned into a full-fledged business. Her candles use non-toxic materials, including vegan coconut soy wax and ethically sourced wooden wicks. The brands’ unique fragrances are inspired by parts of Court’s Afro-Cuban and Guyanese heritage. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the brand launched a Herencia collection in collaboration with artist Sammy Gee Designs to honor the robust history and culture of the Spanish-speaking Caribbean.

Bianca Kea, Founder of Yo Soy Afro Latina

Yo Soy Afro Latina is a brand focused on empowering Black women in the Latin community. Founded by Bianca Kea, the social media manager is building more than a brand, she’s creating a community to combat the erasure of Black women within the Latinx diaspora. With funky tees equipped with uplifting sayings for Afro-Latinx individuals as well as accessories like mugs and tote bags, this brand is sure to have the perfect option for you to show off your Afro-Latinx pride.

Laura Diaz-Alberto, Founder of LaDi

LaDi is updating the context of the little black dress with the timeless wardrobe essential that has been a closet staple for decades. Thanks to the support of iFundWomen crowdfunding campaign, Laura Diaz, founder of LaDi, was able to launch a new collection and partner with a local artisanal factory to produce three of her dress designs. These comfortable garments that boast via website can be worn ‘Spanx free,’ which supports the company mission of “making it easy for women to dress for the life of their dreams.”

Adriana Isabel Robinson Rivera, Founder of Reina Skincare

If you are looking for a skincare brand utilizing natural products to fight acne and dark spots, Reina Skincare is for you. Adriana Isabel Robinson Rivera created acne and anti-aging fighting skincare products with a tropical twist to leave your skin hydrated. Choose from various creations including a papaya extract and turmeric cleanser as well as a guava body butter and you are sure to feel like a queen. After all, Reina translates to ‘queen’ in Spanish with products fit for royalty.

Yaireth Cruz, Founder of Memosas

Victoria may know all your secrets but Memosas is like the familiar friend that pushes your comfort zone but in lingerie form. Yaireth Cruz is on a mission to help all women discover sexy lingerie that makes them feel confident through her affordable digital styling service, Memosas. No website but a simple questionnaire that customers are required to fill out informs Cruz on your style. She sends you a personalized package with three surprise sets all for $65.00.

Angélica Blanta, Founder of Turbantes & Balantas

Angélica Blanta is a Colombian fashion designer living in Oslo, Norway that sells headbands and turbans under the label Miss Balanta. Colorful turbans and headwear are designed to illustrate African culture within Colombia. With patterns that resemble art, Blanta creations are inspired from childhood memories of seeing her mother wearing turbans in the house. These versatile headwraps and accessories are must-have statement pieces that can be worn during your next Zoom meeting or night out on the town.

