Byron Allen gets date for his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Allen, owner of theGrio, remembers sneaking onto the set of "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" as a youngster.

Media mogul Byron Allen will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Allen, who is the owner of theGrio, began his career in show business at a young age because his mother held several jobs in the industry. He walked the back lots of NBC and remembers sneaking onto the set of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and sitting at the host’s legendary desk, pretending to be him.

Media mogul Byron Allen is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine. (Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

At the age of just 18, Allen made his comedy debut on The Tonight Show — the youngest to ever do so — and he still credits the late, great Carson with helping to launch his career.

On Oct. 20, Allen’s star will be placed next to Carson’s at the famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine.

“Byron Allen has show business in his blood! His impressive career started as a young boy and just kept going. We are very proud to be able to pay tribute to Mr. Allen’s stellar career and add his name to our iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Allen is the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, a global media, content and technology company that has one of the world’s largest libraries of family and advertiser-friendly lifestyle content.

He also owns one of the largest cable network portfolios in the industry, featuring 10 24-hour HD television networks: The Weather Channel, Comedy.tv, Cars.tv, Es.tv, JusticeCental.tv, MyDestination.tv, Pets.tv, Recipe.tv, Local Now and The Weather Channel en Español.

As previously reported, Allen is among an exciting class of celebrities who will be honored with a star on the legendary pathway.

Popular actor Michael B. Jordan and late rapper Nipsey Hussle are among those who will get a star next year. Acting veterans Holly Robinson Peete, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Kenan Thompson will also join the 2022 class, as will music artists The Black Eyed Peas and DJ Khaled.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website, the man credited with the idea for creating a Walk of Fame was E. M. Stuart, who served in 1953 as the volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

He proposed the walk as a means to “maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.”

