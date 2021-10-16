Eve, displaying baby bump, announces pregnancy

The rapper/actress who stars in the new show 'Queens' displayed her bump on social media

Loading the player...

Rapper and actress Eve Jihan Jeffers revealed on social media Friday that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper, the billionaire racecar driver and entrepreneur, are expecting their first child.

The baby is due in February 2022.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve, 42, captioned her Instagram post.

Cooper, 47, whose Gumball 3000 multi-city car rally has been going on since 1999, also posted the pic of Eve, dressed in all-Black with a hat while cradling her baby bump.

“Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️” Cooper wrote.

The Philadelphia-born entertainer, who is the first lady of the Ruff Ryders crew, has mostly lived in London since marrying Cooper, who she met at a rally in 2010. In 2019, she shared on the show Self Made Tastes Better what drew her to the billionaire entrepreneur.

“A quiet confidence,” she said of what she found attractive about him. “Especially coming from hip-hop, it was nice and refreshing [laughs]. Like I said before, I’m not a romantic, but I remember meeting him and being like, I need to know what he does every day. I was more interested in him than I’d ever been with anyone. That was nice. That was a big pull too because he wasn’t in music, but [it was] just him as a person.”

Eve is the stepmother to Cooper’s four children with his first wife, Julie Brangstrup. She told People that the adjustment to stepmother took time, but everyone is now in a great place.

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids,” she said. “But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Eve has yet to put out a new album despite fans still clamoring for one, but after stints as a co-host on The Real and The Talk, she’s now on Queens, which hearkens back to her hip-hop roots. The show, which stars Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, is about the comeback of a 90s group, Nasty Bitches.

It is set to premiere Tuesday on ABC.

Celebs congratulated Eve on her news in the comments.

“Yessss!!! I’m so glad it’s out! Congratulations girl!!! 🔥🔥🔥 soo happy for you guys ❤️” co-star Naughton posted.

“LOVE LOVE LOOOVVEEE! Congrats mama!!” Insecure star Yvonne Orji said.

“Awwwww🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations sis!!!!!!💜” Missy Elliott wrote.

“Congrats to you and @mrgumball3000!” D Nice said.

Here’s what Eve had to say about her career, her husband, and more in a 2019 interview:

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!