Grambling State homecoming shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

The shooting occurred on campus at around 1:15 a.m. early Sunday; the victim was not a student, but at least one student was hurt.

The homecoming celebrations at a legendary Louisiana HBCU turned deadly when gunfire erupted on campus, killing one person and wounding seven others.

The shooting at Grambling State University occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to a local news outlet. FOX 8 is reporting that the person killed was not a student, and their name has not been released. At least one Grambling student was injured, according to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot spoke about the early Sunday morning shooting at a news conference later that day, saying, “Our students come here for an education, and far too often, it’s outsiders who have created these situations that have put life and limb in danger.” (Photo: Screenshot: Fox 8)

A security alert from the university noted that the incident was near McCall Dining Center, and security appeared to be present. A shelter-in-place order was enacted until an all-clear was given by University Police.

“Our students come here for an education, and far too often, it’s outsiders who have created these situations that have put life and limb in danger,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “That’s not why we’re here. That’s not what we’re about after 120 years, and so again, our priority is keeping our students safe.”

As we work through recovering from the incident that occurred this morning, it’s important to avoid sharing misinformation. If you have details concerning the incident, call (318) 345-0000 or (318) 274-2222. #seeseomethingsaysomething #staysafe #gramfamunited pic.twitter.com/Kn1jA8nGDk — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

Security at Grambling homecoming activities has included state troopers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, as well as personnel from multiple other law enforcement agencies. Despite the elevated police presence, this weekend’s shooting is the second on the university campus in four days.

On Wednesday, a person was shot and killed and another wounded in an incident in front of the Favrot Student Union. Jatavious Carroll, 18, has been identified as a prime suspect in Wednesday’s killing of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and the shooting injuries of a 16-year-old. According to University Business, none of them were students at the university.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” Gallot said, per NBC News. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries, just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well.”

“There was nothing out of the ordinary about outsiders, as you would say, being here,” Gallot said. “The difference now is outsiders who have a reckless disregard for the safety of others here on campus, and we are not going to stand for it. We will not spare any effort to ensure that our campus is safe.”

Classes at Grambling were canceled for Monday and Tuesday, and a curfew has been enacted on the campus from 9:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The remainder of the homecoming events were canceled. Counselors have been dispatched to the university to advise students and staff.

According to reports, President Gallot has asked for seven days of fasting and prayer for the healing of the campus and community to begin today.

