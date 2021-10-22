John Legend claps back at Sean Spicer over singer’s ad on voting rights

In response to Spicer's tweet, the singer-songwriter brought up the former White House staffer's shaky relationship with truth-telling.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Legend took exception to Sean Spicer’s critique of his ad about voting rights, bringing up the former Trump adviser’s own shaky relationship with the truth.

Spicer, who served as White House communications director under former President Donald Trump in 2017, famously declared that Trump had the largest inauguration ever, despite clear photographic evidence to the contrary. Legend mentioned that infamous assertion Thursday night when Spicer argued on Twitter that Legend’s commercial about voting rights — played during President Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall in Baltimore — was false.

John Legend (left) took exception to the critique of his ad about voting rights from Sean Spicer (right), and the singer-songwriter brought up the former White House staffer’s shaky relationship with truth-telling. (Photos: Getty Images)

“New ad featuring @johnlegend airs during Biden #CNNTownHall falsely claims our right to vote is under attack. 100% not true. Every citizen has the ability to vote in person or absentee in every state,” Spicer tweeted.

Legend was quick to call Spicer out.

“Every citizen finds you very believable, Sean,” Legend tweeted.

“Trump had the hugest inauguration audience of all time and you’re a fantastic dancer,” Legend added, poking fun at Spicer’s brief 2019 appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Trump had the hugest inauguration audience of all time and you’re a fantastic dancer — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 22, 2021

Legend recently appeared in a commercial urging the public to contact Congress for movement on the Freedom to Vote Act. Republicans in the senate voted against legislation that would’ve began debate on the measure on Wednesday.

“There is nothing more important in a democracy than being able to make your voice heard. That means having the freedom to vote and to choose who represents you,” Legend said in the ad. “With states across the country doing everything they can to take away that fundamental right, we need Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, so that every American can have a say in our democracy and have their voices heard.”

URGENT message from John Legend: your vote is your voice — and it must be protected. Share our new video and then call your Senators and demand they pass the Freedom to Vote Act! #DontMuteOurVote pic.twitter.com/fnomwbvrMD — Let America Vote (@LetAmericaVote) October 19, 2021

Despite the slim advantage that Democrats enjoy in Washington, President Biden’s agenda has stalled. Many have faulted its centrist senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden pushed back against the claim that they were purposefully harming his plans.

“Joe’s not a bad guy. He’s a friend,” he said of Manchin Thursday, adding that the West Virginia senator had concerns about expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing benefits. “I think it’s a good idea. But here’s the thing: Mr. Manchin is opposed to that.”

Biden claimed Sinema was “very supportive of the environmental agenda in my legislation” but noted “she will not raise a single penny on taxes for the corporate side and or on wealthy people.”

The president also stressed that he was eager to focus on voting rights reform. Earlier in the week, Republicans in the Senate voted against legislature that would start debate on the issue. Biden hinted he may be willing to bring an end to the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to start a debate or carry out votes.

At a town hall, President Biden said he'd be open to doing away with the filibuster in order to get new voting legislation passed. pic.twitter.com/GQWreeqM0Q — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 22, 2021

“When it comes to voting rights, just so I’m clear, though, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue, is that correct?” host Anderson Cooper asked him in the town hall.

“And maybe more,” Biden replied.

