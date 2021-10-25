Candace Owens mocks Alec Baldwin after accidental shooting on film set

The conservative pundit referred to accidental shooting death of film cinematographer as 'poetic justice' for Baldwin.

It was only a matter of time before one of Alec Baldwin’s right-wing detractors would publicly chime in on the actor’s tragic Oct. 21 shooting incident on the set of his movie, Rust. Among the first was Candace Owens, who took to social media to ridicule the actor.

Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun loaded with live ammo while filming near Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring film director Joel Souza.

Baldwin showed remorse for the incident the following day, calling Hutchins’ death a “tragic accident.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

The day following Baldwin’s post, Owens posted a tweet that the shooting incident would be “poetic justice” for the actor if not for Hutchins’ death. Baldwin has received considerable flack from the right-leaning community for both his public criticisms of former President Donald Trump as well as his numerous comic portrayals of the 45th commander-in-chief on NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Owens has been a staunch supporter of Trump.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” Owen posted. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic Justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Owens would go on to delete that tweet and write an amendment about some of the terminology she used. “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition.” She sent one final tweet regarding Baldwin, writing that his impressions and criticisms of Trump and his followers would cease to hold validity over time. “Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well,” she wrote.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on September 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, September 14th. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. is another Baldwin critic that came out of the woodwork to troll the 30 Rock actor. On his website, Trump Jr. is selling t-shirts that read, “Guns don’t kill people Alec Baldwin kills people,” for $27.99.

All clothes worn by the actors, cameras, firearms and ammunition in use on set at the time of the shooting have been seized by authorities, as reported by CNN. The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is now involved in the investigation behind the prop gun killing Hutchins. “The production company reported the fatality and injury to OHSB last night, in accordance with workplace safety laws,” the agency said in a statement. “OHSB is investigating the incident in coordination with law enforcement, the employer, and employees.”

