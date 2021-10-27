More people are quitting their jobs (I’m one of them) — Here’s why

People are sick and tired of being sick and tired. And when you get sick and tired (2x) you tend to make a move that will either make or break you. In what’s being called “The Great Resignation” millions of people are taking the leap and quitting their jobs on the belief they can find something better. In August alone a record 4.3 million people quit their jobs. In our lifetime, we haven’t seen anything quite like this.

I happen to think the millions that are packing up and leaving their jobs believe the move will make them and staying at their job will break them. Much of the data supports this. The psychologist that dubbed this phenomenon “The Great Resignation,” Dr. Anthony Klotz, says we’ve all all been forced to confront our own mortality and the pandemic has given us the space and time to reflect on our careers.

I feel that on a soul level. I left my successful TV news career of 10-plus years less than a month ago to pursue entrepreneurship full-time and launch my life coaching business. It wasn’t an easy decision but I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt I was hearing God’s call to move on to the next mission. I was burned out, lost interest in the work and wanted out. I found something in coaching I hadn’t felt in a long time. It was good purposeful work. I was a natural. Entrepreneurship excited me. I felt for the first time in my life I had the chance to build real generational wealth. I can help women design their life on their terms, with their own vision. This was IT.

My first full-day off the job, I had a call with an executive with theGrio. Within minutes, I was accepting an offer to be a contributor. Topics I’ll cover? That sweet spot where career and our faith intersect. God took the faith I had about my career and calling and literally packaged it up as work. I believe he takes that personalized approach to work for all of us (Ephesians 2:10). It’s just a matter of if we’re interested in His plan or ours.

I believe The Great Resignation is a call for all of us to look at our lives, our careers and our purpose and really decide who we are going to be from here on out? Life is fragile. The pandemic has reminded us of that. Time is limited. Where is most of your time going? To a job you can’t stand? Or is it slowly burning you out? You don’t feel safe there? Not enough money? Love working from home and it’s not an option?

Whatever your reason, I’m here to tell you it’s valid. Give it more than a thought. And I’ll be here cheering you on, giving you career advice and hopefully inspiring you to believe you’re made to experience an abundant life that spills into everything you do — especially your work.

Letisha Bereola is a Life + Career Coach who helps faith driven, millennial women discover their God-given calling and develop a plan to pursue with confidence. Letisha is a former award-winning TV News anchor of 10+ years. In that role, she was known for covering stories that impacted women, children and people of color. Letisha is a mom of two, FAMU Rattler, loves coffee, good tv, Jay-z and the beach. She will be contributing videos and articles to theGrio with a focus on the intersection of career x faith.

