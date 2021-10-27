Sidney Starr discusses Darius McCrary dating rumors after video surfaces

McCrary has denied being in a relationship with the transgender Instagram model after a video of the two kissing went viral.

Transgender influencer Sidney Starr is speaking out about the online hysteria over her “friendship” with actor Darius McCrary.

The rumors and speculation began after Starr posted a video of her and McCrary looking cozy together during a photoshoot. It didn’t take long for their respective social media followers to link them romantically.

Starr was invited to The Real to set the record straight.

“As you guys can see, it really, really, really hit us. It hit us hard. I don’t think neither I or Darius knew how hard that this was gonna hit,” Starr said. “Society was not ready for this at all.”

Starr wants all inquiring minds to know that the friendship with McCrary is purely platonic. “He’s a very good friend of mine. That’s all I’mma say,” Starr added on The Real.

The Real‘s hosts also brought up Starr’s Chingy scandal. Years ago, Starr started a rumor about dating the rapper, which he denied at the time, but which he also blames on losing a record deal that effectively killed his career. Chingy reportedly met Starr only once when she was a backup dancer for Ludacris. They took a photo together that became a huge talking point when it hit the internet.

In a 2014 interview with Vlad TV, Chingy opened up about how the rumor impacted his career.

“I thought she was a fan. I thought it was a young lady who was a fan. She seemed pretty cool. I took the picture,” he said.

“It goes to show you that that person who nobody knew had that much power to come and say one negative thing about me and a whole mass of people just instantly took to it. And they didn’t have not one piece of evidence. I lost a deal cause of that…It was so much bad publicity around it…I’ve never been through a sabotage situation like that. And it was so fabricated and false.”

Starr eventually apologized to Chingy in a videotaped message in which the Instagram model admitted to lying about their relationship.

“I met him as a fan because I was a backup dancer,” Starr said. “Chingy didn’t know anything about me. He didn’t know my background. He didn’t know I was transgender. I just need people to know that the things I said about Chingy weren’t true.”

“I’m only human. I come from a very scratchy past, but I will say this: I am all about positivity,” Starr said about the Chingy drama on The Real. “Ms. Starr is coming with nothing but love and positivity and I want everyone to know that just because I have a past with something like that does not mean I’m that same type of person now.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: Rapper Chingy speaks onstage at the How Emotions Predict The Virality of Videos panel presented by Virool during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the ADARA Stage at Times Center Hall on September 29, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for AWXII)

Watch Starr’s conversation with the hosts of The Real below.

