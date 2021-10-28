Laurieann Gibson developing ‘ICON’ competition series

The series is in pursuit of "of discovering and cultivating the next global pop icon," with Gibson being the main judge on the show

From Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion to Lady Gaga, Laurieann Gibson knows a thing or two about cultivating pop icons. The Emmy-nominated director, choreographer & “star maker” is set to bring her expertise to the brand new competition series, ICON.

Gibson is partnering with Catalina Content, a Sky Studios company, in developing ICON, which is described as “an arced talent competition series in pursuit of discovering and cultivating the next global pop icon.” With Gibson along not only as one executive producer but a main judge on the series, the show will offer, “a fresh competition show format.”

“With the help of various celebrity judges, Gibson will handpick 11 artists to participate in an arduous, transformative 11-week artist development camp to challenge and elevate their artistry as a singer, dancer and dynamic entertainer,” the press release states. “Viewers will gain an intimate view into the blood, sweat and tears behind Laurieann’s proven star-making methodology. At the culmination of her intensive training, only one will transcend above the rest to receive a highly coveted development deal.”

Gibson, of course, is no stranger to the reality TV completion world. The accomplished artist has worked on hit shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Making the Band, Dance Moms, and Beyond the Spotlight. With this series, however, viewers will get a front-row seat to her process in finding and developing some of the world’s biggest stars.

“Artist development is the key component for the evolution of the music industry today and the trajectory of a recording artist,” she shared in a statement. “Without artist development, there is no sustainability and longevity for the artist, their vision, the process, and the music. True icons are built in the process, and my methodology is that process. Singers are born, but are they built to be an ICON?”

Jeff Collins, president of Catalina Content, also shared a statement regarding the series.

“ICON sets itself apart from the traditional competition format that searches for the next best singer; all of our performers will already have award-worthy vocal talent, however, they are in need of guidance when it comes to the polish and presence to conquer and captivate global attention. Laurieann’s breadth of experience paired with her track record for creating legend after legend is unrivaled. It’s intoxicating to watch her inspire such genius artistry,” Collins said.

