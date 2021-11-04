Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver accused of using N-word, other racist acts

A former Suns human resources representative said employees were discouraged from complaining.

Loading the player...

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of freely hurling the N-word and making sexist and misogynistic comments in meetings, according to an explosive new expose.

ESPN‘s Baxter Holmes unpacked Sarver’s 17-year tenure, uncovering details about the racism and toxic work environment that he cultivated, interviewing more than 70 people for the story.

“The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale,” said a Suns co-owner. “It’s embarrassing as an owner.” A former team executive added, “There’s literally nothing you could tell me about him from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me.”

According to an executive, Sarver discussed hiring Lindsey Hunter, who is Black, as a coach in 2014, saying in a meeting at the time “These [N-words] need a [N-word].”

Sarver, who also serves as managing partner of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, once debated whether he could use the N-Word after complaining that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said it on the court.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. T (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say (N-word),” Watson recalled Sarver telling him.

Watson responded, “You can’t f—ing say that.”

“Why?” Sarver reportedly replied, “Draymond Green says (N-word).”

The conversation reportedly occurred after a loss against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Sarver denied Watson’s version of the conversation.

“This is absolutely untrue. I remember the game and topic clearly. I of course never used the word myself. During this conversation, I said ‘N-word’ without saying the full word. The word itself never crossed my lips,” Sarver said, according to ESPN.

Several unnamed employees told ESPN that Sarver makes sexual comments during staff meetings and publicly asks players about their sex lives. One former female employee said Sarver asked her “Do I own you? Are you one of mine?”

Per the report, Sarver suggested getting Phoenix-area strippers pregnant by NBA players so that their offspring can be potential NBA recruits.

“A lot of the stuff he says is to get a big reaction,” a former employee said. “And who’s going to tell him that he can’t? He speaks in threats. He likes that awkwardness. He likes people to know that he’s in charge. He wants control. He wants control of every situation and every person.”

During Watson’s first season, he allegedly said “I don’t like diversity.”

Interviews with more than 70 current and former Phoenix Suns employees revealed accusations of racism and misogyny against owner Robert Sarver.



Full investigative story from @Baxter: https://t.co/yxVZVMS3EK pic.twitter.com/yu9d5HNSAI — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2021

A former human resources representative said employees were discouraged from complaining, saying: “I would say [to employees seeking help], ‘Let’s go take a walk. Because if they see you being here, they’re gonna come after you.'”

Per the report, another former HR rep said Sarver fosters “a culture of complicity.”

“Which I was a part of. And I hate saying that,” the rep added.

Sarver released a statement Oct. 22, ahead of the ESPN report, in which he refutes the allegations made by former and current staffers.

“I am wholly shocked by some of the allegations purported by ESPN about me, personally, or about the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations,” he said.

“While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened.”

On Thursday, Suns vice-chairman Jahm Najafi responded to the ESPN investigation in a statement saying, “I have been made aware of the allegations against Robert Sarver, the managing partner who runs the Phoenix Suns. The conduct he is alleged to have committed has stunned and saddened me and is unacceptable.

“My sincerest sympathy goes out to all whose lives and professions have been impacted. … Although today’s revelations fall under the jurisdiction of the League which decides and takes any action based on its finding, I offer my support to ensure there is full accountability.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!