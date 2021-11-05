Black Twitter questions Joe Budden after he seemingly reveals he’s bisexual on podcast

Twitter's audience is wondering if Joe Budden is trolling them with his assertions on his podcast Thursday that implied the rapper is bisexual.

Twitter users are wondering if podcaster Joe Budden is trolling audiences with his statements on his show that implied that he's bisexual.

“I’m bisexual,” he said on Thursday’s Episode 485 of The Joe Budden Podcast. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

Twitter users are wondering if podcaster Joe Budden (above) is trolling intrigued audiences with his assertions on a recent show implying that he is bisexual. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

However, his comments came as part of a larger conversation about cancel culture and the LGBTQ’s reaction to fellow rapper DaBaby.

Budden and his co-hosts were discussing the fact that DaBaby is heading out on a 22-city tour, which was set after the rapper met with officials from Relationship Unleashed, an LGBTQ+ organization.

I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card.



pic.twitter.com/zbmKytRGzR — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

DaBaby was embroiled in controversy after making homophobic remarks from the stage at this summer’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. His comments got him booted from several other festivals during the summer.

The show hosts read remarks from Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons, which were sourced from TMZ. The gossip site said Relationship Unleashed had met with DaBaby and approved of him performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York.

Clemons has since said she was misquoted. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Relationship Unleashed writes, “The changes TMZ asserted from our email [have] intentionally attempted to transform her from an insightful and thoughtful leader to an insensitive, irresponsible rogue voice for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

However, the initial story that the organization granted DaBaby the ability to perform seemed to enrage Budden and his co-hosts. They compared the rapper meeting with the organization as “extortion,” comparing the gay community to “the mafia.”

The context of Budden’s remarks and subsequent tweets don’t seem to confirm that he is coming out. However, Twitter users appear sure.

“Joe Budden swings both ways? Guess that makes him…Joe Bi-den,” one user wrote in a viral tweet.

“Why are so many people running with this “Joe Budden Is Bisexual” thing,” MarvWon wrote. “1. That’s THAT mans business 2. That’s NOT what he said. We as a people are so quick to run with some sh*t that we feel is demeaning. Even if it means not properly researching stuff.”

Not long after the podcast aired, Budden tweeted, “Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls.”

His tweet Friday morning simply read: “Hey everyone!”

