Parents of Joycelyn Savage say she’s still being controlled by R. Kelly and his camp

Savage's mother and father are imploring their daughter, a reported R. Kelly girlfriend, to contact them regarding the death of a family member.

The parents of Joycelyn Savage, a reported girlfriend of R. Kelly, are reaching out to their daughter publicly, imploring her to contact them in the wake of the death of a family member.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage told TMZ that despite Kelly’s recent conviction on federal sex crimes charges, they are still being blocked from speaking to their daughter by the singer’s enablers.

This photo from July 2019 shows R. Kelly girlfriend Joycelyn Savage leaving the singer’s arraignment at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

“Joycelyn, we need to hear from you directly,” Jonjelyn Savage said to the tabloid show’s cameras. “We always heard from third parties’ information, and we weren’t able to hear from her directly without what I call ‘prison calls,’ where the calls are scripted.”

“I wanna hear from my daughter,” Timothy Savage said. “Listen, Robert is locked up. All these enablers need to move aside.” He then spoke directly to the camera, saying, “Joycelyn, I need to see you at that funeral.”

My girls Nana, Joycelyn, Jailyn & Jori Savage. Joycelyn Nama knows you loved her babygirl 💛 https://t.co/Yklzw7ixBE — Jonjelyn Savage (@JonjelynSavage) November 3, 2021

Jonjelyn Savage’s mother recently died from cancer, and the couple says they have been unable to reach Joycelyn to convey the news.

Last year, after Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, Kelly’s former girlfriend, got into a fight when Clary moved out of his condo, Joycelyn was charged with battery. After her court appearance, her mother attempted to speak to her outside of the courthouse but was rebuffed.

In a recent interview with Gayle King streaming on Paramount+, Clary talked about her relationship with Joycelyn, saying that she saw herself in her former roommate.

“She was very erratic, and she was very, very emotional, and I’m like, ‘You know, I’ve spent five years with you. Do you know who it is that you’re taking your anger out on?’” said Clary. “When I saw how vicious — and how she didn’t even look like herself, I was like, ‘This is how I used to look, this is so humiliating, this is really how I used to look.’ That was my wake-up call, that day when I went back to Trump Towers, and we got into a physical altercation.”

She thinks the passage of time will help Joycelyn become convinced to leave Kelly’s camp.

“I feel like time [will help],” Clary said. “Me and Joy, we’ve had a lot of very womanly conversations, and we had that privilege when he was in jail. It was a beautiful thing, and she had expressed to me a lot of the things that she wasn’t happy with, and I had expressed to her a lot of the things that I wasn’t happy with. I know that she already knows that it isn’t healthy. It’s really just a matter of time of when she wants to put herself first because that’s really all it boiled down for to me. I just had to put myself first.”

