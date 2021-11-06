Missy Elliot honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The five-time Grammy winner will be honored with a Walk of Fame star on Monday, Nov. 8

Loading the player...

Living legend Missy Elliot is being immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the five-time Grammy winner will be honored with a star bearing her name on the morning of Monday, Nov. 8.

Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

The placard will be located in front of the famed Amoeba Records on Hollywood Blvd., dedicated in the recording category. The walk organizes stars into six classifications including motion pictures, television, radio, live theatre and performance, as well as sports entertainment.

Elliot commemorated the achievement Saturday via Instagram, encouraging her supporters to persevere through the trials and tribulations they mace face in their lives.

“I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #hollywoodwalkoffame🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥, Elliot wrote. “I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!”

“If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today… So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!” she continued. “I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL.”

A live stream of the star’s unveiling will be available on the Walk of Fame website. The event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, alongside two R&B superstar guests, Ciara and Lizzo. Elliot’s longtime manager, TV and film producer Mona Scott-Young, will also participate in the ceremony.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

“She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame,” Martinez added.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!