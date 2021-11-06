Former NC university worker accused of embezzling $900,000

Kenya Ward's alleged crime occurred from January 2018 to April of this year

A former information technology worker at North Carolina Central University has been accused of embezzling $900,000 from the school, officials said.

Kenya M. Ward, 44, of Durham, is charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, according to an arrest warrant. News outlets report that North Carolina Central said Friday that Ward no longer works for the school.

In a statement, N.C. Central said it had received an internal inquiry about the misappropriation of funds and conducted an investigation. Ward is accused embezzling nearly $900,285 from the university’s bookstore and food service departments, according to the arrest warrant.

Ward held the position of business and technology application analyst/Eagle Card office manager, the warrant states. The Office of Business and Auxiliary Services oversees the bookstore, food services and Eagle Card office.

Ward was arrrested Thursday and released from jail on a $1 million unsecured bond, court documents show. She said she’s not guilty.

“I’m innocent,” Ward told WNCN-TV after a Friday court hearing.

The alleged crime occurred from January 2018 to April of this year, according to the arrest warrant, which was issued Aug. 23.

