Netflix celebrates ‘Stranger Things Day’ with season 4 trailer

Netflix has dubbed Saturday, Nov. 6, “Stranger Things Day”

The fourth season of Stranger Things is set to be released in 2022, but Netflix is going all out for their hit series this Saturday by launching “Stranger Things Day.”

With exclusive sneak peeks, previews at episode titles and more, Stranger Things fans are in for a treat — two years after the last season of the show premiered.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Millie Bobby Brown, Carmen Cuba, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery attend a photocall for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The official Netflix account, on various platforms, has been sharing content directly to fans. This morning, viewers were in for the biggest surprise of all when Netflix dropped an exclusive teaser for the highly anticipated new season of the series.

The trailer for the fourth season sees a major shift in the series, as popular characters Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) have moved away from Hawkins, Indiana, where the series was set for the past three years. Instead, the two are living in sunny California. But despite the big move, it seems that “strange” things are still happening around these kids.

Outside of the exciting sneak peeks and social media content, the series creators will be releasing some limited edition merchandise for fans to devour. Also, fans should keep their eyes out for some pop-up stores in celebration of the series. Check out the official schedule, per Netflix, below:

Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration. 7am PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location.

One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location. 9am PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert. 11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles. 1pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below. 2pm PT: It’s a “How We Stranger Things Day” spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

It’s a “How We Stranger Things Day” spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors. 4pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

