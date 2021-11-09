Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ acquired by AMC+ for U.S. premiere

The series is described a as a psychological thriller that explores the final months of the historical figure's life.

Loading the player...

The highly anticipated psychological thriller starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role of Anne Boleyn has officially been acquired by AMC+.

First announced by Deadline in 2020, the three-part thriller focuses on Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII and mother of Elizabeth I. Boleyn famously met her end via beheading for treason against her husband.

Unlike many other adaptations of Boleyn’s life, Fable Pictures opted to view it through the lens of a thriller rather than the historical drama we normally see in popular series like The Crown.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn – Anne Boelyn _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Fable/Sony/AMC

The official synopsis of the series reads, “The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men.”

Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+ shared an official statement regarding the series joining their slate of original shows. “We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series,” Thomasma said. “Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith‘s mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history’s most fascinating – and scrutinized – women, makes for a can’t-miss television event to end the year.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Jodie Turner-Smith attends 2021 LACMA’s Art Film 10th Annual Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At the time of the casting announcement, the show’s writer, Eve Hedderwick Turner, shared excitement regarding Turner-Smith’s involvement with the project. “Jodie is a complete natural queen. She is magnetic and has this deep dignity that she brings to the part,” she said.

Turner-Smith also shared her initial thoughts when reading the script, praising Turner in a statement. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination,” she shared.

The series also stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) as Boleyn’s brother, George Boleyn and Mark Stanley as Henry VIII.

Check out the trailer for the limited series below:

Anne Boleyn premieres on AMC+ in the U.S. Dec. 9 and will air Thursdays.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!