Detroit judge celebrates birthday with Megan Thee Stallion dance performance

A celebratory dance to the Texas-based rapper's hit 'Thot S---' gave a judge a way to connect with young people

A Detroit judge marked her 69th birthday by dancing and twirling to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot S—” song in a video shared on YouTube.

Judge Deborah Geraldine Bledsoe Ford was a majorette at Detroit’s Cass Tech High School, and a graduate of Spelman College, where she was also a cheerleader, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

For her birthday, she wanted to show that she still has some moves, so she choreographed a dance and baton routine to Megan’s hit track before filming herself and posting the clip online.

“What spoke to me about her, number one, she’s my daughter’s age — born in ’95,” Judge Ford said of the Houston-born rapper. “She wanted to make sure she finished college, and her mother was a rapper. That spoke to me.”

Ford also followed in her mother’s footsteps. She is the daughter of Judge Geraldine Bledsoe Ford who made history as Michigan’s first Black American female jurist. In 1966, Geraldine won a seat on the former Detroit Recorder’s Court. Ford’s father is NFL Hall of Fame player Leonard Guy Ford, who died in 1972.

Judge Ford served as a lawyer for two decades before becoming a judge. She has been on the bench since 2005.

“I always liked music, I always liked dance, I always liked color, I always liked light,” she said.

“I somehow figured out how to be public and be me, too,” Ford said.

Ford’s birthday video is her way of connecting with a younger generation.

“I learn so many things that’s going on in the lives of young people, things that are bothering them, things that they’re aspiring to – stumbling blocks,” she said of some of the people she meets in her courtroom.

“To the young people I would like to say – there are older people that care about you, that are trying to reach out to you, and trying to understand you,” Ford said. “Keep steppin,’ keep steppin’ – it’s not over until it’s over – and it’s not.”

Judge Ford loves Megan Thee Stallion so much that she’s going to see the rapper live in Detroit on Dec. 17 at Little Caesars Arena.

“Jerome, my husband, he didn’t want to go, so I’m going by myself,” she said.

