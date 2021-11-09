Travis Scott faces at least seven additional lawsuits following Astroworld deaths

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, one Houston injury attorney filed seven lawsuits against Scott on Tuesday morning.

The inevitable bevy of lawsuits expected to face rapper Travis Scott in the wake of the tragedy at his recent Astroworld Festival has reached double digits.

Travis Scott performs on Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Roberts Markland LLP has filed each claim separately, with the documents being nearly identical except for the name of the plaintiff.

Attorney Sean Roberts is suing for an unspecified amount in damages for each of his clients, all of whom he claims have been “seriously and permanently injured.”

The gossip site notes that each document names Travis Scott and Live Nation, who were both presenters of the event, and accuses them of failing to provide adequate security or a security plan to protect the fans who attended the ill-fated music festival.

The documents assert that the conditions at Astroworld “caused several stampedes and a crowd compression.”

Eight people died on the night of the festival, which was held in Houston at NRG Park, and hundreds more were injured.

As previously reported, a 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life, currently in a medically induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital after being crushed by the crowd at the festival.

Ezra Blount has reportedly suffered “cardiac arrest which damaged his heart,” Bernon Blount said of his grandson’s condition. “He has damage to the liver, his lungs … and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain.”

The Blount family has retained the services of attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez to represent them in any future legal matters.

In a statement, Crump noted that the “suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable.”

“This little boy had his whole life ahead of him,” he wrote, “a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival.”

