AUP. Ep. 27 Lowkey Revolutionary: Christina Elmore

AUP EP#27 TRANSCRIPT

Transcribed: Cameron Blackwell

Completed: 11/15/21

Cortney Wills: [00:00:04] Hello and welcome to Acting Up the podcast that dives deep into the world of TV and film that highlights our people, our culture and our stories. I’m your host. Cortney Wills, Entertainment Director at theGrio and this week we’re speaking to actress Christina Elmore. Christina is best known for her work on Insecure, and this season her character Condola is causing all the drama thanks to the new baby that she has given birth to compliments of Lawrence. The Harvard grad had a lot in common with her character this season because Christina recently gave birth and returned to work to play Condola, who recently gave birth in the final season of Insecure, just weeks after her Real-Life delivery. Though those new mom curves those tired eyes, those stressed out faces were actually pretty reflective of what Christina was going through at home, and it worked out really well timing wise. We’ll find out how she feels about the dynamic between Condola and Lawrence and how she balances the whole work life wife thing in the real world. Condola is such a divisive character. Some people love her. Some people hate her. I think a lot of women are sympathizing with her and what her character is going through this season on Insecure. Hi Christina, it’s so nice to see you. [00:01:30][86.7]

Christina Elmore: [00:01:31] Hi. [00:01:31][0.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:01:32] How are you, my dear? [00:01:33][0.6]

Christina Elmore: [00:01:33] I’m great. How are you doing? [00:01:34][1.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:01:35] I’m well, it’s really nice to see you. [00:01:37][1.6]

Christina Elmore: [00:01:37] Nice to see you, too. [00:01:38][0.9]

Cortney Wills: [00:01:39] I’m so excited to talk to you. There’s so much to talk to you about with the return of Twenties, which is just such a fantastic show in such a cool role to see you in. [00:01:49][10.4]

Christina Elmore: [00:01:50] Oh, thank you. I have so much fun on that show. I’m just, I don’t know. It’s like my little creative, little home, and I just love it. [00:01:57][7.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:01:58] And then, of course, we have the final season of Insecure coming at us. But gosh, I’m still like not ready to let it go. Obviously, I’m sure you aren’t either. [00:02:10][11.7]

Christina Elmore: [00:02:11] I know it’s so weird that like for me, it feels kind of done like I had to let it go because we just finished shooting. But now I just I was like, Oh, but I still get to watch it. I forgot. Yeah, kind of like a little happiness. [00:02:22][11.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:02:23] Yes, I spoke to Yvonne, maybe like the day after the final, final final wrap. [00:02:28][5.5]

Christina Elmore: [00:02:30] Oh, did you? How was she doing with she and her feelings? [00:02:33][3.4]

Cortney Wills: [00:02:34] Yeah, we were boo-hoo crying about it for sure, and still just really taken aback by the impact that this show has been able to have in such a short time on the culture, on its audience. And I think really on TV, [00:02:48][14.2]

Christina Elmore: [00:02:49] I %1000 agree. I was actually just talking to someone about this and saying that I think that TV is changed forever as a result of this show and so many good and wonderful and more inclusive, beautiful ways. [00:03:03][13.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:03:04] Absolutely. I mean, talk to me, you were, you know, there’s been this core group of Insecure cast and you were like, this rogue, you know, late addition that I think has just become such an integral part of the storyline and a character that people, you know, I think, kind of treated like a new friend in in a real life group like, who is this? What is she going to do? Who is she going to be? And now, I mean, like, I’m all in with Condola. Like, I love her. [00:03:34][30.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:03:35] I’m so happy to hear it. I hadn’t heard anybody put it the way you just did. But like, I think you’re right that like it did feel like when a new friend comes into the friend for like fans, even for me, as a fan of the show, it was like, Um, are you ready to mess up the energy? What kind of vibe are you bringing? Who are you replacing? Yeah. [00:03:52][17.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:03:52] All of that. Who are you going to be in the hierarchy? And then like, do we like her? Do we want to like her? Should we like her? I like her. I like your character a lot. [00:04:02][9.7]

Christina Elmore: [00:04:03] I’m so glad you like her because nobody likes her. And I think people did like her. They were like being led to believe that they should give her a pass and like her. And then I mean, the baby. And then the baby. I love Condola, though. [00:04:18][15.8]

Cortney Wills: [00:04:19] That was my question. Do you like her? [00:04:20][1.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:04:21] I do, and I like her. I think I like her where I’m not playing her. I like her. I like that she is the adult in the room. I like that she she moves with confidence and grace, but she’s also very honest and clear. I think she had a couple of moments where she forgot to, um, you know, help people along the way. But for the most part, I think she’s kind and generous and happened to have sex with her boyfriend at the time and get pregnant like that is not a crime she didn’t do nothing wrong she didnt trap nobody. And so I love her. [00:04:53][31.7]

Cortney Wills: [00:04:54] What was it like for you when you got this gig to come into a show that had such a kind of powerful place on TV and had such a dedicated following? [00:05:05][10.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:05:06] I mean, it was a blessing. I mean, it was such an exciting blessing. I didn’t know that it would be that the role would grow, to grow to what it is. So I thought that I was coming on for just two episodes at the end of season three, and I was super excited about that and it was already one of my favorite shows to watch. So I was excited, yay, happy to be here. And then when I was called and told that I would come back from, I was like, Wait, what? I didn’t. They always knew, but that has not communicated that to me. But um, it was. It’s just been such a blessing. I. It’s a show that I love, and I kept thinking as an actor like, Oh, I want to be on a show like that one day, that’s the kind of thing I so to be on that. I mean, I could never have hoped for more it’s been so great and that once I got there to realize that people were nice, kind, welcoming. And it’s a good happy set I was like, Oh, this is heaven. [00:05:59][53.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:06:00] Yes, yes. And then you have Twenties, which, you know, very different, I think role for you, very different person that we get to know. But I think the show has a a very big impact as well. I haven’t seen much like Twenties ever. [00:06:15][15.4]

Christina Elmore: [00:06:16] Yeah, I think so too. I think that it’s in another way. It also is doing sort of a quiet revolution on TV and centering a Black, masculine presenting queer woman in a way that’s not like, Hey, guys, look, look at us changing the culture. But more of like, Hey, look, she’s a person too in the same way we all are and how cool that we can watch her story. And she can be authentically the person that she is and have these two straight friends who are also being authentically the person that they are and that we’re not like having to hold up the sign or banner, but that you can laugh with us as we get into some shenanigans that really don’t have much to do with her sexuality. But more have a lot to do with just her being a person in the world, and that feels low key, revolutionary even though it’s in it. [00:07:08][52.4]

Cortney Wills: [00:07:09] Low key, revolutionary. It absolutely does. And I wondered for you, was that an intention when you kind of started pursuing acting? Did you go in with the hope that or, you know, with the knowledge that you intended to do this particular kind of work? [00:07:23][13.9]

Christina Elmore: [00:07:24] I didn’t. I think that when I was leaving graduate school, I was just hoping to get some job. And I think that the landscape in 2012 is so different from the landscape in 2021, which is crazy because it’s not that long ago, but I even watching Issa’s awkward Black girl. I was like, What? How can this exist? Oh, too bad, I won’t ever do this on TV. I couldn’t even conceptualize that that that there could be more than one show on cable television telling sort of authentic, interesting, really sort of grounded and quirky so specific shows about Black women. I just didn’t see it, and I thought that the only versions of that were the versions we’d already seen and had not seen in a while, actually, because we had them and Girlfriends, we had them in Living Single. But there was kind of a decade where there was just a dearth of that, and I I couldn’t even imagine this. So when when the time came and I finished working on another show that I was on for several years and my husband was like, So what do you want to do next? I was like, Well, thinking of shows like Insecure, I was like, I would love to work on a show about Black women written by Black women with Black women. But I was like, That’s I’m not going to happen because there’s just the one. And then to get, I’m the one, and then I’ll be on Twenties and now see that there’s so many more happening. It’s more than I could have dreamed about, but I didn’t dream about it. [00:08:58][93.7]

Cortney Wills: [00:08:58] Wow. It is. It is so cool that you were on these two pretty groundbreaking shows, and I wondered how much? I mean, both of the women kind of at the helm of these two shows, Issa Rae and Lina Whathe have blazed kind of such a trail, I think, and really their own trail in Hollywood in their own ways. You know, and broken records and done it young and done it without everything. We’ve always been taught to believe it takes to make it. And I wondered what being able to kind of build your career with these two people in your orbit? How has that influenced you? [00:09:43][44.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:09:47] I think they were already influencing me before I worked with them, so I’ve known Lina for a long time as a friend and like you know in the world and I’ve admired Issa for a long time just as a stalker. And so I was already like being influenced and already just being like, Oh wait, you can create your own stuff. You can just go ahead and make something. Even if you don’t have the budget and you don’t have the best and you don’t have somebody giving you a yes, you don’t have to wait on that. Yes, what? And so now to sort of be like while they trailblazer and just letting the dirt hit me in the back, I’m just get I’m learning so many nuggets about what it means to take up the space you want and to put something out there. And I think I don’t think we’re all called to be television, creators. But I do think we all are called to be creators of something creating the good we want in our lives, creating, you know, the relationship we want or just deciding on the life you want and the legacy you want to leave, and they’ve done it with such I don’t know tenacity, but also like grace and kindness. So they’re still very kind people and they don’t have to be. I’m learning every day from them and I’m trying to put those lessons into practice and to, like, take more risks and do hard stuff. Even when I’m scared that, yeah, I’m super grateful for their influence. [00:11:16][89.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:11:17] What is it now, I mean, now that you are like you said, it’s such a different landscape in Hollywood everywhere, but specifically in Hollywood from 2012 to 2021, and there’s all these like new rules and new possibilities, right? And so I wonder like how have the changes that we’re, I think, kind of in the throes of right now, but certainly starting to see some tangible shifts and changes? How has that changed or does that change how you are able to navigate as an actor of color? Do you feel more agency, more input or more authority to pick the kind of roles that you want to play, the stories that you want to tell? You know, the people that are doing your hair like, can you actually perceive it? [00:12:03][45.5]

Christina Elmore: [00:12:03] Yes, yes. I feel I do tangibly feel the difference, and I think I think there are two factors though. I think that I have now worked long enough that I’m I’m by no means a celebrity or like, you know, but I’ve I’ve worked long enough where I can say no to some things because I can afford to pay for my kid’s preschool, even though I can say no. And like that is a place of privilege that I feel really grateful for, I did not know that I would get to, and I might not say it, but at this moment, I can say no to some things that I don’t want to do. There have been times in my career where I could not have because I needed to eat. So, you know, sometimes you got to do what you gotta do. Yeah. Coming from that point of of knowing that the privilege that I have right now. Yes. But also there has been a tangible difference just in the industry, I think, because now we’ve seen that Black specifically Black specifically authentic stories being told by Black creators and writers can sell to everyone. And so we start off I I go on to sets like Twenties and Insecure with a baseline of like and I don’t have to worry about no shenanigans in the hair trailer because I know we had Black producers who hired Black artists. Yeah. And yes, they’re going to be times. I’m like, I don’t really like the way my hair came out, but it’s not going to be because the lady didn’t know how to braid it down. And so that is a huge, tangible difference that I have felt really in my soul since 2012 because I was on a show that I was so grateful for right out of school. It was such a blessing in my life. I paid off my student loan so I will not talk bad about it anyway, but I will say there was no Black hair stylist they would have. Finally, after about season three, I said, Could we please get somebody who could just blow dry and they would hire someone to come and do my hair in the morning. But she couldn’t even stay to touch me up later. So I still look kind of wild, but I didn’t even have the agency or even the wherewithal to do that until season three of the last show. Because I was timid, I was scared. I was like, Nobody’s going to listen to me, you know? And their producers didn’t think of it because they never had had to think of it. It was never a thought. And one of the only Black women there. Why would they have? Because there’s such a– I see such a huge shift already in just those little areas, let alone the stuff that’s coming in the landscape of TV itself and the kind of shows that get greenlit and who gets said yes to now. [00:14:34][151.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:14:35] Yeah, and just existing, like you said what you were saying about Twenties, how you know, yes, this is centered around a masculine presenting lesbian, but so much of the show is just about nothing. It’s just slice of life. It’s just it’s [00:14:48][12.7]

Christina Elmore: [00:14:48] just about her life. Yes, living as a person, yeah. [00:14:51][3.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:14:52] And so much of Insecure is that and there actually didn’t used to be room for that. And it is revolutionary to just take up that space of like, I’m not juggling, I’m not dancing, I’m not dodging bullets. I’m just being a Black girl in America. [00:15:07][15.1]

Christina Elmore: [00:15:08] In the same way that white people we’ve gotten to what we’ve watched so many white people just be white in America, and I’m so grateful that now we get to see like Black people just being and that we get to see the different versions of us and that we don’t have to all you know, for so long, so many of the shows about Black women. There was one who had to fill this role and then one who had to be this kind of Black woman so that we could see all four. And then that was it. And now we can be so quirky and weird and interesting and specific because we’re not the only Black woman on TV at all. [00:15:44][36.3]

Cortney Wills: [00:15:45] Yeah representing all of us in one. [00:15:46][0.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:15:46] All of us somehow. Yeah. And you know, and shout out to those shows that made it possible for this to happen because I will watch Girlfriends any time of the day or night, for sure. Like, you ain’t gotta tell me twice, but look how far we’ve come and that we can now have so many more types of us just it’s living. [00:16:06][19.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:16:07] As a fan of Insecure, like who of the four ladies were you, did you most identify with before you came on the show? [00:16:16][8.9]

Christina Elmore: [00:16:17] Oh, you know. I think Molly and less in her triffling relationship way, but more in her sort of like, go get em kind of like I’m going to achieve, I’m going to I’m going to be an attorney and I’m going to get my house and I’m going to get this and I’m going to just do A and B and C I think it’s similar to like how Maria’s on Twenties. I’m just going to cheat and then worry about how the rest falls out later. So I think kinda me. [00:16:42][25.6]

Cortney Wills: [00:16:46] And as a fan, are you rooting for Issa and Lawrence? [00:16:49][3.0]

Christina Elmore: [00:16:50] It’s hard. OK, so if you had asked me before we started shooting season five, I would have said absolutely. Now I know too much. I feel like though I don’t spoil it, but I feel like now I don’t know. As a fan, I left season four rooting for them. And although I was not mad at Condola because she did not impregnate herself, I did was like, Oh, that does does kind of put a wrench in what I thought was going to be a happy reunion. [00:17:15][24.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:17:15] Yes, 100 percent. Number one. Thank you. Because something as simple as how hard it is to be a new mom and to have a new baby and to watch that baby round the clock and to not know if the baby is eating enough. If your boobs are working, if it’s colicky, if this doctor is listening to you. If you’re if the baby’s father or other parent is responsible, as you would be, all of those things we’ve seen kind of told and joked and cried about with white girls. But it is so rare to see any kind of Black mother on TV that’s not just killing it. Being a superhero. Yeah, being sassy, you know, saying they’re going to, you know? [00:17:57][42.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:17:59] Yeah, she’s either not taking care of her kids, or she’s just so on top of it that shhe doesn’t even feel it. It’s fine, yes. [00:18:03][4.7]

Cortney Wills: [00:18:04] It was so real watching you, watching Condola navigate those, those long nights and those hard days. And as an actual mother and again, new mother yourself with her second baby, I’m sure that you could identify, but like Goddamn, I’m so grateful that they showed that. [00:18:26][22.6]

Christina Elmore: [00:18:27] Thank you. Me too, and I’m grateful as a viewer, but I was also really grateful as an actor because it was literally, I think I was seven weeks postpartum. And in the same position as Condola, thankfully, my husband is an amazing partner and fathers. I wasn’t in that position. But when her boobs were leaking, my boobs were leaking when her when she wasn’t sleeping. All the bloodshot you saw with real, all of the extra body that you saw was real because it was my body after a baby. And so like, it was really about sort of I’ve never I’ve never felt that close to a character in my life. When they were calling cut, I was like, It’s fine, I can just lay here. I’m still tired. [00:19:11][43.7]

Cortney Wills: [00:19:12] Oh my gosh. [00:19:13][0.4]

Christina Elmore: [00:19:13] So it was. It was, it was. So it’s such a unique experience for me as an actor and as a mom and I, I felt like they got it so spot on and so much of the writing, and they were also open to Jay and I because Jay is a dad, and so we were able to be like, Oh no, we would leave the stroller out here. Oh no, we might do like things like that. And it was we were working with babies all day, which was super fun, but also sort of a little too close to home. It was just a lot going on, but I I’m grateful that they told that story in such a real kind of way that we didn’t gloss it up for TV and co-parenting. Shout out to all the Mamas and the Papas doing it that way because that is not a game and it’s best. And I think we think a lot about like single parents and then the other parents being kind of a joke and not really caring. And in this way, both of them truly caring about their child and struggling to figure out how to do it together. That is hard. [00:20:21][67.9]

Cortney Wills: [00:20:22] It has to be so hard. And that was what I thought was really interesting is that, yeah, you don’t have like either a negligent parent, if you will. But one thing that I saw that I feel like your married, you know, and you had babies, you know, there are those moments, especially early, where the name of the game is Don’t kill the baby and don’t kill the baby. Please don’t let me kill the baby. [00:20:46][23.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:20:47] Please don’t let me kill the baby. I’m going to fall asleep on the babies so Don’t let me kill the baby. [00:20:50][3.4]

Cortney Wills: [00:20:51] Yes. And that fear, whether it’s your husband, the love of your life, a stranger, a sperm donor, the fact that like you can barely trust yourself not to kill the baby that you have to then trust someone else. The other parent not to kill the baby is so stressful. [00:21:05][14.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:21:06] And you’re saying, take the baby to somewhere else. Where I won’t see them, hear them, smell them. Then I have to trust that you’re going to bring back my precious littlest tinniest love. [00:21:19][12.2]

Cortney Wills: [00:21:19] Oh God, you nailed that. [00:21:21][1.4]

Christina Elmore: [00:21:21] And I don’t even like you right now? [00:21:22][0.9]

Cortney Wills: [00:21:23] But I’m going to give you all that matters in my whole existence. Here you go. Don’t kill it. [00:21:27][4.0]

Christina Elmore: [00:21:27] While I’m home pumping milk for said, child? [00:21:31][3.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:21:32] Yeah you got that so right. [00:21:33][0.9]

Christina Elmore: [00:21:33] Shout out to the Mamas. [00:21:34][1.9]

Cortney Wills: [00:21:35] Yeah, you got that. So right, do you– oh, I wanted to know, Jesus, like how did you plan for this because obviously you knew you were pregnant, you knew you were going to have a baby, you knew you were going to be filming seven weeks postpartum. I would imagine that the fact that you were playing a postpartum mom made that an easier decision. Like let you know that you could pull it off. But I mean, I couldn’t think of- [00:21:57][21.4]

Christina Elmore: [00:21:57] I don’t know. I think it was a happy accident that I thought I didn’t know what the storyline would be. So I didn’t know whether I would be coming back pregnant or whether I’d be coming back. The baby’s ten years old. I would be going, I guess I had no idea. So God is good and God said I’m going to do you a solid Christina and I’m going to make it so that she made to look like you look and you’re not going have to worry about bangs and stuff nothing in. You just go and look how you look, feel how you feel, be tired, like you are. That was just the Lord giving me a blessing because. [00:22:27][30.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:22:28] You didn’t even need makeup huh? [00:22:29][0.9]

Christina Elmore: [00:22:30] They didn’t have to put on anything, and they didn’t have to make me look any more tired. So, no, that just happened to be a happy blessing. And also, both Twenties and Insecure productions were so kind to give me as much time as they possibly could. Although seven weeks doesn’t like a lot, they had started shooting already and they gave me more time to come back and they were able to. I did all of my episodes in one month so that I could then go to Twenties. So thank you eps of both shows for making it possible. So it worked out. [00:23:02][32.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:23:02] I mean, that’s wild, because I wonder how new that is, right? Like how new it is for writers and production and networks to care that their actor just had a baby. [00:23:11][9.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:23:13] New. Because I had another one before that, and- [00:23:16][3.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:23:17] Different game? [00:23:17][0.0]

Christina Elmore: [00:23:18] Different. [00:23:18][0.0]

Cortney Wills: [00:23:19] Wow. [00:23:19][0.0]

Christina Elmore: [00:23:21] Yes, I. And this is not I’m not if this is not specifically like a problem, something that they did. I think that the the concept of like, Oh, let’s make sure we don’t make the actor feel like they’re burdening us because they had a baby while while accommodations were made on previous work and they it all worked out in the end. I very much was made to know that this is a hassle. This is a problem. This is, yeah. Oh God, we’re having to move the mountain. You should be grateful. Where as, working this year with Twenties and Insecure. I was clutching my phone like nervously calling Prentiss, calling Leina. Like I said, I’m pregnant, I know we’re supposed to start shooting. In both cases, first of all, congratulations, first of all, what a blessing you’re spending your family Leina said great, we’re supposting to start shooting next fall we’ll, wait till next spring. Prentiss said. Oh, you need more time. Take another month. It. Just different. This is this is new for me. [00:24:30][69.2]

Cortney Wills: [00:24:30] It’s incredible. I wonder if they wrote Condola and the storyline in this place because they knew where you would be. [00:24:38][7.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:24:39] I think that’s possible. Yeah, maybe- I guess I hadn’t asked that. But that’s definitly [00:24:44][5.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:24:44] I’m going to ask. I’ll tell you, girl, I’ll let you know. [00:24:46][1.7]

Christina Elmore: [00:24:46] Please ask let me know because they knew I was pregnant so totally possible, yeah. And Prentiss got three kids. He knows what it’s like. So yeah, yeah, it’s possible. [00:24:55][8.8]

Cortney Wills: [00:24:56] Yes. Um, what else? OK, I will say this season of Insecure, like we’re already going in like medium sad because we know it’s the last one,. [00:25:05][9.6]

Christina Elmore: [00:25:06] Medium sad. [00:25:06][0.5]

Cortney Wills: [00:25:07] It’s a little heavy, at least the first four. It’s a lot less Ha Ha Ha, and a lot more like, Ooh, that’s deep for everyone. It’s a little more drama. [00:25:16][8.9]

Christina Elmore: [00:25:16] I haven’t- you’ve seen more than I’vee seen more than I’ve seen, so I don’t really know. Oh yeah. [00:25:20][3.8]

Cortney Wills: [00:25:20] It’s deep. [00:25:21][1.0]

Christina Elmore: [00:25:21] I don’t even- I the all the other season, you could read all the episodes this season and only read the episodes I was in so i haven’t read it. [00:25:27][5.7]

Cortney Wills: [00:25:28] They don’t trust you. They don’t trust you. [00:25:29][1.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:25:29] They didn’t trust with this final season, so I girl, I don’t know. [00:25:34][4.6]

Cortney Wills: [00:25:35] That’s incredible. Tell me if you feel me on the fact that the other thing I thought that the dynamic between these two new parents, Lawrence and Condola got really right was that dudes don’t actually understand what it takes to take care of a baby. A lot of times they see the like, build the stroller, build the crib, pay for this stuff. Yeah, maybe rub the feet if you’re lucky. But like that mental load thing, we don’t talk about the mental load. [00:26:06][31.2]

Christina Elmore: [00:26:07] No. And my husband going to hate me because I don’t talk about it much. But we were talking recently and he was like, I was working a lot this spring and I had a newborn and he was, I mean, he’s an amazing father all the time, but he had to like, get in there hardcore while I was working and, and then I went on a trip. He was like, Whoa. And he was like, We’re square now. I was like, Oh, no. We will never be square. Even if you spend every day, you won’t have never had the child growing in your body, eating from your body. Yes, you take our child to school every day. That’s fantastic. But did you know where to find the school? Do you know the number for the parents who go to the school so you can arrange the things that you go into the Social Security office and get the like just the mental load of juggling the whole child’s life? It goes beyond taking care of them that day, goes beyond building a stroller or like setting up a nursery. It’s truly. That we must have extra practice in our brain because or you lose the pockets that can remember the stuff about your own life. Hmm. So I was like, Oh no, we won’t be square. We’ll never be square and don’t even try to achieve square because it never happened. [00:27:29][82.4]

Cortney Wills: [00:27:30] And even the really good ones, the really on it ones, the really intensive ones. I don’t give a damn you will never understand. [00:27:37][7.1]

Cortney Wills: [00:27:38] And that’s not like the sexist thing that’s not a out because. I think I think it’s sometimes a biological thing, but also I think whatever your circumstances are, even if you’re a single father, you that no one understands you because now you’re juggling all of that. But I married a parent. There’s a primary parent. I don’t care what your relationship is, same sex. Otherwise there is one of you. Yeah. Well, you all never will be square because they are juggling a higher love male, female, whoever. [00:28:06][27.9]

Cortney Wills: [00:28:08] Absolutely. I could talk to you for so many more hours, but I have to let you go, Oh my gosh, this was such a pleasure. I’m so proud of you, i’m so excited for you. I hope we talk again this season and congulations on the little one. [00:28:21][13.3]

Christina Elmore: [00:28:22] Thank you. Go enjoy your perfect-. [00:28:23][1.2]

Cortney Wills: [00:28:26] All right, you take care. [00:28:27][0.8]

Christina Elmore: [00:28:28] You too. [00:28:28][0.0]

