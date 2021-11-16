Former Rep. Bachmann compares Harris to Meghan Markle as ‘very entitled people’

Michele Bachmann, a Fox News guest, said Vice President Kamala Harris and the Duchess of Sussex "claim constant victim class."

Michele Bachmann, the first Republican woman elected to the House of Representatives from the state of Minnesota and one of the earliest members of the short-lived Tea Party, recently attempted to compare Vice President Kamala Harris to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

In a conversation with Fox News host Jesse Watters about reported claims — mainly from conservatives, actively pushing it — that Harris is unpopular within the West Wing and is dissatisfied with her portfolio of work, Bachmann held no punches.

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, shown in office in 2014, recently attempted to compare Vice President Kamala Harris to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, calling them “very entitled people.” (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“She sounds a lot like Meghan Markle to be honest with you, Bachmann said, per Mediaite. “Both of these are very entitled people who claim constant victim class, and the fact is normal people are fed up with this, seriously fed up with this.”

Her comments came as Watters said that President Joe Biden is “old, unpopular and probably won’t run for re-election.” He added that Harris “is unlikable, and I don’t even think that the Democratic base likes Mayor Pete, so they have no bench. Thus, the infighting.”

Bachmann, a guest, agreed with Watters, adding, “When the president of the United States has approval ratings at 37 and 38 percent and they’re dropping by the day, and Kamala Harris is down at 28%, that means they’re losing their own party. As a matter of fact, it’s the party that is kicking at these two.”

According to The Washington Post, President Biden’s overall approval rating now stands at 41 percent.

Watters then added that Harris “complaining during a pandemic, while people are getting slaughtered with inflation, she’s complaining that her political portfolio isn’t robust enough. What am I missing here? It seems like it’s all drama with Kamala. Did you expect this?”

Bachmann replied affirmatively, claiming that Harris had “no following” as a senator and “no base” as a Democratic candidate for president.

A report released Sunday by CNN cited several unnamed West Wing insiders who claim that the administration has “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus,” with aides frustrated by Harris and her staff. The criticism supposedly goes both ways, with Harris and her team said to be frustrated at what they perceive as the former California senator being sidelined.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, a friend of Harris’, framed the situation for CNN, saying, “She’s very honored and very proud to be vice president of the United States. Her job as the No. 2 is to be helpful and supportive to the president, and to take on work that he asks her to take on.”

“It is natural that those of us who know her know how much more helpful she can be than she is currently being asked to be,” Kounalakis said. “That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

