Chris Tucker facing $9.6M lawsuit from the IRS

The 'Friday' star reportedly owes back taxes from as early as 2002.

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker, known for his roles in the Friday and Rush Hour film franchises, is reportedly facing a $9.6 million lawsuit from the IRS.

On Nov. 15, the IRS filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the actor, per court documents obtained by The Wrap. The lawsuit was filed in Nevada where Tucker resides, and says that he “neglected” to pay nearly $10 million in taxes. While Tucker’s career is not as busy as it was in the early 2000s, the suit says that he owes taxes from as early as 2002 and for other years including 2006, 2008, and 2010.

The report also details multiple installation agreements the actor entered into with the government over the years, despite the balance still not getting paid off. The Wrap reports that despite IRS personnel considering a $25,000 a month installment plan for Tucker, the government “ultimately rejected the offer because the tax bill would not be paid off before the 10-year collection statute expiration date.”

The lawsuit includes “a table listing Tucker’s tax bill as: $4,614,070 for 2002; $2,182,803 for 2006; $2,406,024 for 2008; and $481,552 for 2010 — totaling $9,684,452.”

The suit obtained by the outlet says, “Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him.”

On top of this, the IRS alleges Tucker filed tax returns late on multiple occasions, sometimes coming in years later.

Tucker was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. While he appeared in the first Friday film that went on to become an urban classic, he recently revealed why he was not a part of the sequels: “Because of the weed,” as his character Smokey smoked weed in the film.

“Because I said, ‘Man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smokin’ weed,’” he explained. “I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t want to represent everyone smokin’ weed.’ I kinda made it more personal than a movie and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.’”

