Police searching for ex-NFL player Zac Stacy after domestic violence incident

Stacy has allegedly fled the state of Florida and may be hiding out in the Nashville area

Loading the player...

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy appears to be on the run after a chilling video was posted online showing him viciously assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The incident reportedly occurred at Stacy’s Florida home over the weekend, per TMZ Sports. Stacy is seen on the home surveillance video punching Kristin Evans and throwing her into a flat-screen television. The altercation unfolded while the couple’s 5-month-old son sat watching on the couch.

By the time Oakland police responded to the scene, Stacy had fled the home.

“Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene,” Oakland police said in a statement. “Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest.”

Stacy has allegedly fled the state of Florida in an attempt to avoid arrest.

“Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges,” authorities said.

Caution: The video below contains violence that may be disturbing to some viewers.

“I don’t know why his friends are hiding him,” Evans said in a video message Thursday. “If you see him — he drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021.”

“Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

Evans sustained injuries to her face, torso, and legs. According to TMZ Sports, the Oakland PD says it has “provided security assistance” for the victim, who is now “in an undisclosed location.”

Stacy is facing two felony charges — aggravated battery and criminal mischief. If convicted, the aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years and faces up to 5 years in prison for criminal mischief.

The woman has reportedly filed for an order of protection against Stacy, but it’s unclear if it was granted.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” Evans was quoted saying in the application, according to TMZ.

Zac Stacy / Getty

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” she continued.

“I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

After the clip went viral, Stacy was dropped from his role as a youth football ambassador for the Music City Bowl this year.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy,” officials said, via TMZ Sports. “The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, several NFL players, celebrities, and influencers have condemned Stacy over the chilling video. Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams tweeted: “I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.”

I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 18, 2021

Reporter Taylor Rooks tweeted, “Difficult being on Twitter today. Please don’t share or retweet the Zac Stacy video. His actions are horrifying, inexcusable, and triggering for so many women. Domestic violence is never okay. The video is so disturbing – he deserves the worst of what comes.”

Difficult being on Twitter today. Please don’t share or retweet the Zac Stacy video. His actions are horrifying, inexcusable, and triggering for so many women. Domestic violence is never okay. The video is so disturbing – he deserves the worst of what comes. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 18, 2021

Another user added, “The victim asked people to share it because the state of Florida has yet to do anything about it. This is the reality for the majority of domestic violence victims. Re tweet tf out of the video and send the message that we DEMAND the system start to protect victims.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!