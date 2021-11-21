NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February

Image Awards set for Feb. 26 in Los Angeles

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in-person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live on BET.

Anthony Anderson hosts the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of color will be announced Jan. 11. This year’s honors include new podcast categories along with awards in music, film, television and literature.

No venue or host was announced. Earlier this year, Anthony Anderson was host for the eighth straight year in a virtual ceremony with no audience.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and won best supporting actor for his performance in Da 5 Bloods.

