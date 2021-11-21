Kellogg’s to restart talks with striking cereal workers

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said negotiation sessions are scheduled to resume Monday

The Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers.

BATTLE CREEK, MI – OCTOBER 07: The Kellogg’s Cereal Plant on 425 Porter Street on October 7, 2021 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Workers at Kellogg’s cereal plants are striking over the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay, and reduced retirement benefits. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

This week’s session will be the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month when they were unable to reach an agreement after two days of bargaining.

Since then, the company filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha and won a temporary restraining order that sets guidelines for workers on the picket line. The company complained that striking workers were blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers, but union officials denied any wrongdoing.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

The company has been trying to keep its plants operating with salaried employees and other workers.

