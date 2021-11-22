Young Dolph collaborator Key Glock breaks silence on fatal shooting

Glock and Dolph released two well-received collaborative LPs, "Dum and Dummer" in 2019, and "Dum and Dummer 2" in March.

Loading the player...

Key Glock, a frequent collaborator of recently slain rapper Young Dolph, returned to social media after previously deactivating his Instagram account following Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Memphis.

In an Instagram Story, the rapper wrote, “STOP asking me if I’m ok. Knowing damn well I ain’t.” The post also included a broken-heart emoji.

Frequent Young Dolph collaborator Key Glock (above) has been retweeting tributes to his slain friend and cousin by marriage since Dolph’s murder last week. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Key Glock is Young Dolph’s cousin by marriage. Born Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, Glock was signed to Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label in 2017, according to Revolt. The two rappers released two well-received collaborative albums, Dum and Dummer in 2019, and Dum and Dummer 2 in March of this year.

On his Twitter account, Cathey has been retweeting tributes to his slain friend and family member, including one viral tweet that reads, “I don’t know if ni**as think they shootin rappers or personas… but y’all really just killin dads.”

That is a very stupid question to ask someone who favorite cousin and his best friend died. Y’all stupid R.I.P. @YoungDolph . keep yo head up @KeyGlock_ https://t.co/Hx5zfXCQut — Kevin Bankhead (@DaphneMiddleSon) November 21, 2021

Sending some loving energy to @KeyGlock_ this morning — Nola Darling (@NotForTheeWeak) November 22, 2021

Young Dolph — whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. — was in his hometown, shopping at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a favorite bakery, when someone shot the rapper through the front window on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Atlanta resident was scheduled to give away Thanksgiving turkeys at a Memphis mall and, on the date of his death, had visited the West Cancer Center & Research Institute, where, according to a local news source, he met with staff members and told them he appreciated their work.

Dolph’s aunt is reportedly in treatment at the center, and his grandmother and uncle had also been treated there.

“Over the years, I had several family members to come through here and been patients of this clinic, so I just really wanted to show up and show them my support and show them how thankful I am, just for them being there,” he said, per WREG.

According to recent reporting from Memphis, the vehicle used as a getaway car in Young Dolph’s shooting had previously been used in an earlier double shooting in nearby Covington. A white Mercedes Benz has been recovered by police.

In a statement, Covington Police Department officials said, in part: “We also feel confident that the vehicle used in the shooting of Young Dolph was also used in our shooting. We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department and other agencies.”

In a recent interview, supporters of Young Dolph praised the late rapper’s commitment to the Memphis community.

“He was committed to giving hope and committed to making sure kids had opportunities to advance in life,” said Jonathan Torres, chief executive officer of Memphis Athletic Ministries. “He wanted kids to be able to have a great experiences, to have great opportunities and have a great future.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!