Odell Beckham Jr. expecting child with girlfriend Lauren Wood

The football player and fashion model are expecting their first child together. Wood made the announcement in an Instagram post.

Loading the player...

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to become a father. The stylish wide receiver and his girlfriend Lauren Wood took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child together. The LA Rams football player and the 28-year-old Instagram model and fitness influencer shared black and white photos from their maternity shoot.

“Ilyilyily,” Wood captioned the photo, which means “I love you.” Beckham, 29, cradles Wood’s growing baby bump from behind in all three photos. The two smile happily in the final picture.

Several celebs responded to the post offering their congratulations. Actress Gabrielle Union wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS,” with three heart emojis. Singer Teyana Taylor wrote, “The cat is out da baggggggggggg. I could not hold this in!!!!!!!!!!!!! AunTEY’s baby is on deeee wayyyyyyyyy!”

Singer Nazanin Mandi wrote, “Yes congratulations beautiful.”

Fellow model and Victoria’s Secret’s angel Chanel Iman, who is married to Beckham’s ex-Giants teammate and friend Sterling Shepard, commented: “OMG CONGRATS,” with a heart eye emoji. “So happy for you guys.”

The football star’s father and grandpa-to-be Odell Beckham Sr. commented on Wood’s post and shared it to his own Instagram page. “LOVE IT‼️ WHHHAAAA,” he wrote.

Beckham Jr. has yet to share the news on his social media pages.

But the happy couple do often share their adventures online. In February, Beckham wished Wood a Happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram. “Behind every great man…..there’s a krazy [sic] Pisces with a [sic] pink hair! Happy vDay bubbas. Our love is ours! HOME,” he captioned a series of pictures.

Lauren Wood attends the premiere of Codeblack Films’ “Traffik” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

He also shared a touching birthday post for Wood, writing, “It’s all about the person u can be ya self wit, I find that this world takes itself a little to serious. Life is full or moments, happy or sad but…what u choose to fill them wit… is on u, I thank u for bein u…YUMI…happy born day.”

Just two weeks before the pregnancy announcement, Wood shared a photo and video montage of special moments with Beckham in celebration of his birthday. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday @obj … u continue to make this experience here on Earth, incredible. 29 years of greatness & many more love you #29andfineashell.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!