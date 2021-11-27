Ebro apologizes for calling Tinashe’s name ghetto in 2013 video

Many Twitter users criticized Ebro, calling him colorist and misogynistic

Loading the player...

Radio personality Ebro Darden came under fire recently after a viral video of him making disparaging comments about Tinashe’s name resurfaced.

In the 2013 video which has made rounds on Twitter, Ebro said that the “2 On” singer is “light-skinned with a ghetto ass name.” Ebro eventually apologized on social media for his comments.

Yea this was a terrible joke, we were using the name skit for people to learn her origins… love Tinashe thats my homey still https://t.co/cSWKrAtLo4 — Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 26, 2021

“Yea this was a terrible joke, we were using the name skit for people to learn her origins,” Ebro tweeted on Friday after the backlash. “Love Tinashe that’s my homey still,” he added.

The clip from the Hot 97 Morning Show — hosted by Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez — began with Tinashe getting asked by Rosenberg to say her last name after Darden said that he “wants the people to know her last name.”

Tinashe responded that her last name is Kachingwe which she explained is Zimbabwean.

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MaximExperiences)

Darden responded by calling her name ghetto and adding, “but sometimes these ghetto names are actually African.”

Rosenberg stepped in to defend the seemingly uncomfortable Tinashe, stating that her name is not ghetto and is an “African name.”

The singer, in an attempt to lessen the tension in the room, replied, “They’re probably derived from the African names and they go off on, like, a ghetto tangent.”

Darden responded to the comment by pointing at her and saying “Alright young yellow?”

Ebro Darden, Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, introduces Khalid at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at Apple Carnegie Library on August 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The post garnered tens of thousands of replies and comments, with social media users pointing out the colorist undertones of Darden’s words.

“So having a “ghetto” name is synonymous with being dark skin,” asked Twitter user Esther Olu. “Are we also going to dismiss the cultural significance of African names and how there are actual ceremonies behind them? I can’t tell if this is willful ignorance or just blatant stupidity.”

Other users pointed out the irony of Darden, who is of mixed race, speaking about “ghetto” names when his full name is Ibrahim Jamil Darden.

Some users also pointed to the host’s history of anti-Black sentiments, particularly towards Black women.

“Okay but rewatching ALL of your interviews with her: the misogyny, disrespect, literal s*xual harrasment making everything about s*x, xenophobia cloaked in comedy, and more is simply not okay,” said one user. “She’s more than owed an apology for it ALL.”

Okay but rewatching ALL of your interviews with her: the misogyny, disrespect, literal s*xual harrasment making everything about s*x, xenophobia cloaked in comedy, and more is simply not okay. She’s more than owed an apology for it ALL.



Please do better n learn from it. — 3:33 (@soulxglitch) November 26, 2021

Tinashe has not publicly responded to the resurfaced video or to Ebro’s apology.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!